Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia warned customers about proposed US chip access law.

US tightened remote access rules for advanced AI chips.

Nvidia formed committee to oversee export control compliance.

Treasury Secretary demanded Nvidia shakeup amid spy allegations.

Nvidia has cautioned customers that proposed US legislation aimed at restricting Chinese companies' remote access to advanced American artificial intelligence (AI) chips could expose both the chipmaker and buyers to legal action, CNBC reported on Tuesday (November 17), citing people familiar with the matter.

The company has reportedly discussed the proposed Remote Access Security Act (RASA) with customers in recent months. It warned that the legislation could give the US government wider powers to regulate access to cloud computing services, bringing them under controls similar to those governing physical hardware exports.

According to the report, Nvidia and companies purchasing its chips could face legal risks if Chinese firms access the technology through data centres located outside the US.

Nvidia has also indicated that it would not sell chips to customers who rent out more than 50 per cent of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies, CNBC reported, amid growing scrutiny in Washington over China's access to advanced AI technology.

What Is The Proposed Remote Access Security Act?

Under the existing framework, US regulators have limited powers to restrict access to advanced chips through cloud services hosted outside the country. This has raised concerns among US lawmakers that Chinese companies could get around export restrictions by renting computing capacity from overseas data centres.

The proposed RASA seeks to address this gap by granting the US Commerce Department greater authority to prevent Chinese companies from renting overseas data centre capacity to access advanced American AI chips.

The legislation passed the US House of Representatives in January but is yet to clear the Senate.

The proposal comes as President Donald Trump's administration steps up efforts to limit China's access to advanced American computing technology and preserve the US lead in the global AI race.

US Tightens Controls On Remote Access To Advanced AI Chips

Separately, the US Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued an interim final rule on November 16 to tighten controls on remote access to advanced superintelligence (SI) chips and servers.

The move aims to prevent restrictions on sensitive American technology from being bypassed through data centres in third countries.

Drafted at the direction of the US Treasury Department and the National Security Council, the rule seeks to bring safeguards governing remote access to advanced computing capabilities in line with existing restrictions on the physical export of sensitive US technology.

The BIS said rapid advances in cloud computing and superintelligence infrastructure had made it increasingly possible to access advanced American computing resources remotely, including through data centres in countries not subject to US export restrictions.

The new rule is intended to close potential loopholes while allowing legitimate commercial use of American technology and safeguarding US national security.

Nvidia Forms Board Committee To Oversee Export Controls

Amid increasing scrutiny of its operations, Nvidia has set up a new board committee to oversee national security and export control matters as the US government moves to restrict China's access to its advanced chips.

The committee will be chaired by board member and former Goldman Sachs executive Suzanne Nora Johnson. Directors Stephen Neal and John Dabiri will also serve as members, the company said on Tuesday.

The move is among the first changes under interim CEO Colette Kress, who, according to the supplied report, was appointed last week following Jensen Huang's resignation.

US Treasury Secretary Seeks 'Dramatic Shakeup' At Nvidia

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a "dramatic shakeup" at Nvidia following the reported departure of CEO Jensen Huang. His remarks came amid allegations involving a woman whom US authorities reportedly suspect of spying for China.

Bessent also suggested that other senior Nvidia executives should face scrutiny over the company's compliance with US export controls and allegations that advanced AI chips were being diverted to China.

"I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?" Bessent told Fox News.

His comments have raised questions about Nvidia's internal oversight and whether the company adequately enforced restrictions on the sale of advanced chips to China.

Nvidia Controversy: Spy Allegations, Leadership Claims And Export Control Scrutiny

Nvidia has faced a series of allegations involving its former CEO Jensen Huang, a woman reportedly suspected of spying for China, and claims that the company's advanced AI chips were being diverted to Beijing through data centres in third countries.

The controversy, as described in the supplied report, has involved investigations, a leadership change, a shareholder lawsuit, congressional scrutiny and tighter US export controls.

The report also claims that Huang resigned on November 12 and that calls for his reinstatement followed. These developments have added to questions surrounding the chipmaker's leadership and its handling of export restrictions.