Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi chaired crucial ministerial meeting on November 18.

Agenda focused on governance, reforms, welfare scheme implementation.

Discussions prioritized public welfare delivery for women and youth.

Ministers debated strengthening scheme coordination and government initiatives.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair a key meeting of the Council of Ministers on November 18, shortly after returning from the Philippines, with governance, reforms and the implementation of welfare and development schemes expected to be among the key issues on the agenda.

The meeting, which comes ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament expected to begin in the first week of December, is also likely to focus on the government's preparations for delimitation and the Women's Reservation Bill.

According to PTI, Modi will meet all members of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday morning following his return from the annual India-ASEAN Summit. Discussions are expected to centre on improving governance, taking forward reforms and ensuring that welfare and development schemes reach women and young people.

Focus On Women And Youth

The meeting is part of an ongoing exercise aimed at helping ministers gain a better understanding of the issues confronting the government and identify ways to improve the delivery of public welfare measures.

The outreach to women and youth is expected to be a key focus, with discussions likely to examine how government schemes can be made more accessible to these sections.

First Meeting Since September's 'Chintan Shivir'

The September meeting of the Council of Ministers was organised as a 'Chintan Shivir', during which ministers deliberated on ensuring that government schemes reach 100% of their intended beneficiaries.

The discussions also focused on ways to communicate the government's welfare initiatives more effectively to citizens. At the meeting, the Council of Ministers was divided into eight groups to deliberate on various issues.

Better Coordination For Welfare Schemes

Sources said the government currently has 40 to 45 welfare schemes. The upcoming meeting is likely to examine ways to strengthen their implementation and ensure more effective delivery of benefits through improved coordination among ministries and departments.

Modi may also seek suggestions from ministers and offer guidance on taking forward various government initiatives.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly stressed the need for reforms across different areas of governance. He has also told his Cabinet colleagues that resolving people's problems and making their lives easier should remain the government's primary objectives.