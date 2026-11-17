Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jensen Huang regretted board problems, pledged cooperation with investigation.

Huang offers return if board deems it best for Nvidia.

Nvidia board investigates his alleged foreign intelligence links.

Jensen Huang has broken his silence in his first public statement since resigning as Nvidia chief executive last week, expressing regret over the problems he caused the company’s board and pledging to co-operate with its investigation. Huang also indicated that he would be willing to return to the top job if the board considered his comeback to be in the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company and the US. His statement comes amid calls for his return and uncertainty over Nvidia’s leadership following his departure.

‘I Deeply Regret’

“I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret,” Huang said in the written statement, adding that he was committed to co-operating with the investigation.

“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honoured to answer these calls and return as CEO,” he said.

Over the past week, I’ve been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life’s work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation. Since my departure, I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen — Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026

Huang acknowledged that he had made serious personal mistakes and fallen short of the standards expected of him at Nvidia. He also expressed pride in the opportunities America had given him and gratitude for his time leading the company.

Board Investigation

Huang resigned on 12 November, ending his 33-year tenure as Nvidia’s first and only chief executive. The company appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO and began searching for a permanent successor.

His departure followed reports about alleged extramarital relationships, including one involving a woman suspected by US intelligence of having links to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia’s board subsequently initiated an independent investigation into whether a foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang had compromised national security or company information.

The board has said it has no reason to believe that national security or Nvidia’s secrets were compromised, but that its inquiry would examine all available information. Huang has pledged to co-operate with the review.

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Calls For His Return

Huang’s statement comes amid calls from employees, investors, business leaders and political figures for Nvidia to bring him back. Nvidia director Nader Khalil has also urged the board to reinstate the former chief executive, arguing that his leadership remains important to the company.

However, reports say the board is not currently considering bringing Huang back and remains focused on the investigation. The company has not announced any change to its leadership transition plans.

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