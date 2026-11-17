The highly classified network used by the US National Security Agency (NSA) for internal communications is down, with the agency working to determine the extent of the disruption, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The network, known as NSA Net, allows agency employees to communicate classified information internally. However, there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack behind the outage, according to the report.

The NSA has not immediately responded to requests for comment. Reuters also said it could not independently determine the extent or duration of the disruption.

NSA Introduces Staggered Arrivals For Personnel

As it works to assess the scope of the problem, the agency has introduced staggered arrival times for its personnel, CNN reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A current and a former US official told CNN that the outage would not affect the NSA's ability to communicate urgent intelligence to President Donald Trump, who is currently travelling in Asia aboard Air Force One.

The officials said the US government has multiple redundancies and backup networks that can be used to communicate securely with the President.

Trump is currently in the Philippines and is scheduled to travel to China for talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

NSA Outage Follows Major US Tech Disruptions

The NSA network outage comes amid a series of major technology disruptions affecting US services and businesses.

On Friday, a nationwide ground stop halted flights across the United States for several hours following a major systems failure. Thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tracing the disruption to a single router in Arkansas.

A major outage affecting Microsoft products last week also left users across the world unable to access Outlook email and Teams meetings.

There is no indication that the NSA, FAA or Microsoft outages were caused by cyberattacks. However, the incidents have highlighted how technology failures can disrupt critical services and potentially pose risks to national security.

Trump Plays Down Recent Outages

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday played down the recent technology disruptions, saying such incidents were inevitable.

Asked about the outages by reporters in Manila, Trump said, “Things like that happen. It's fine.”