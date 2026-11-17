Starting a business comes with challenges, particularly when resources are limited and the company is still trying to find its place in the market. For IBT, founded by Jai Mulani in 2009, the early years involved building a client base, managing finances and putting together a team to support its operations in the business process outsourcing (BPO) and technology services sector.

The company started with an investment of US$1,500, without bank loans or venture capital funding. Its growth depended on securing clients, managing expenses and gradually developing the capacity to take on larger assignments.

Starting IBT During the 2009 Global Financial Crisis

Mulani started IBT during the global financial crisis, when businesses across industries were dealing with economic uncertainty. For a new company, finding clients and securing contracts was not easy. Early projects often came with tight budgets, competitive pricing and long payment cycles.

Managing cash flow was a key concern during the initial years, particularly through the end of 2010. The company had to keep a close watch on expenses while meeting client commitments.

Finding the right people was equally important. As a new business, IBT had to compete with established companies to attract qualified professionals. Mulani focused on sharing his vision for the company with prospective employees. Some of those who joined during the early years reportedly continue to work with IBT.

Taking On Multiple Responsibilities

In the beginning, IBT did not have separate teams for different functions. Mulani was involved in almost every part of the business, from finding clients and handling operations to managing technical support and customer service.

His days were spent meeting prospective enterprise clients, while evenings often went into coding, resolving technical issues and completing service assignments. This meant taking on several roles as the company worked to establish its operations and build relationships with clients.

Moving Beyond a Founder-Led Setup

As IBT began securing larger corporate outsourcing and customer experience (CX) contracts, the way the business operated also had to change. Managing every activity personally was no longer practical, making it important to build teams that could take ownership of their responsibilities.

Mulani focused on giving employees greater independence while maintaining clear expectations around performance and accountability. The company followed three key principles: performance, ownership and values.

It also introduced key performance indicators (KPIs) and operational processes to help teams track their work and manage projects across different sectors.

Expanding Services and Operations

IBT has since expanded its operations across multiple countries and employs hundreds of professionals in customer experience and technology outsourcing. Its services now include digital transformation and AI-driven automation solutions such as IBTx.ai. The company and its leadership have also received industry recognition through executive awards.

The business has moved from a small, founder-led operation to an organisation with teams handling projects across different markets. Its journey reflects the gradual changes involved in building a company, from managing early client assignments to developing the people, services and processes needed to support a larger business.