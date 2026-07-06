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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Close Higher, Auto Stocks Rally: Sensex Over 500 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,400

Share Markets Close Higher, Auto Stocks Rally: Sensex Over 500 Points Up, Nifty Above 24,400

Buying interest in leading banking counters helped keep the benchmarks in positive territory throughout the session.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 03:32 PM (IST)

Indian equity benchmarks finished Monday's session on a firm footing, extending gains through the day as buying in banking, realty, automobile and oil & gas stocks supported market sentiment.

The BSE Sensex soared a little over 500 points and closed near 78,300, while the NSE Nifty50 ended trading above 24,400, climbing more than 150 points.

The rally remained broad-based for most of the trading session, with heavyweight financial stocks providing the biggest boost to the frontline indices.

Banking Heavyweights Drive Market Higher

Buying interest in leading banking counters helped keep the benchmarks in positive territory throughout the session.

Among the top gainers on the Sensex were HDFC Bank, M&M, Reliance, ICICI Bank, and Bharat Electricals, with financial stocks contributing significantly to the day's advance. Strong participation in these heavyweight counters underpinned the broader market rally.

Realty, Auto And Oil & Gas Stocks Outperform

Sectoral performance remained largely positive, led by Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil & Gas, as investors accumulated stocks across these segments.

The gains reflected optimism in domestic cyclical sectors, with real estate and automobile companies attracting fresh buying interest during the session.

Broader Markets Register Modest Gains

The positive momentum was also visible beyond the benchmark indices, although gains in the broader market remained relatively measured.

The performance suggested investors continued to favour fundamentally strong stocks while remaining selective in their broader market exposure.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 03:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Stock Market Today Markets Today Nifty Auto Stocks Share Market Today
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