Sensex, Nifty Trim Losses In Afternoon Trade, Metal Stocks Under Pressure

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Benchmark indices pared losses, supported by consumer durables.

Sensex, Nifty 50 registered marginal declines by 2 PM.

Major Nifty 50 stocks contributed to overall market fall.

The benchmark indices pared losses from the day's low in afternoon trade, supported by gains in consumer durable shares. As of 2:00 PM, the Sensex fell 81.62 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 77,998.34, while the Nifty 50 declined 11.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,383.10. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute and Hindalco Industries were among the Top Losers on the Nifty 50.

The declines in these stocks weighed on the benchmark index. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index was down 0.45 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.55 per cent, indicating continued weakness beyond the frontline indices. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index underperformed, while the Nifty Consumer Durables index emerged as the top performer, helping the benchmark indices recover from their day's lows.