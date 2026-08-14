As of 2:00 PM, the Sensex fell 81.62 points to 77,998.34, and the Nifty 50 declined 11.60 points to 24,383.10. Both indices pared losses from their day's lows.
Sensex, Nifty Trim Losses In Afternoon Trade, Metal Stocks Under Pressure
Sensex and Nifty pared losses in afternoon trade, helped by gains in consumer durable stocks, while metal shares and broader markets remained under pressure.
- Benchmark indices pared losses, supported by consumer durables.
- Sensex, Nifty 50 registered marginal declines by 2 PM.
- Major Nifty 50 stocks contributed to overall market fall.
The benchmark indices pared losses from the day's low in afternoon trade, supported by gains in consumer durable shares. As of 2:00 PM, the Sensex fell 81.62 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 77,998.34, while the Nifty 50 declined 11.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,383.10. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute and Hindalco Industries were among the Top Losers on the Nifty 50.
The declines in these stocks weighed on the benchmark index. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index was down 0.45 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.55 per cent, indicating continued weakness beyond the frontline indices. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index underperformed, while the Nifty Consumer Durables index emerged as the top performer, helping the benchmark indices recover from their day's lows.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What was the market status as of 2:00 PM?
Which sectors performed well and poorly?
The Nifty Consumer Durables index was the top performer, aiding the recovery of benchmark indices. Conversely, the Nifty Metal index underperformed.
What caused the benchmark indices to pare losses?
The benchmark indices pared losses in afternoon trade due to gains in consumer durable shares. This support helped them recover from their day's lows.
Which stocks were among the top losers on the Nifty 50?
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, and Hindalco Industries were among the Top Losers on the Nifty 50. Their declines weighed on the benchmark index.