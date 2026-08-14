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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsSensex, Nifty Trim Losses In Afternoon Trade, Metal Stocks Under Pressure

Sensex, Nifty Trim Losses In Afternoon Trade, Metal Stocks Under Pressure

Sensex and Nifty pared losses in afternoon trade, helped by gains in consumer durable stocks, while metal shares and broader markets remained under pressure.

Written By : Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Benchmark indices pared losses, supported by consumer durables.
  • Sensex, Nifty 50 registered marginal declines by 2 PM.
  • Major Nifty 50 stocks contributed to overall market fall.

The benchmark indices pared losses from the day's low in afternoon trade, supported by gains in consumer durable shares. As of 2:00 PM, the Sensex fell 81.62 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 77,998.34, while the Nifty 50 declined 11.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 24,383.10. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute and Hindalco Industries were among the Top Losers on the Nifty 50.

The declines in these stocks weighed on the benchmark index. In the broader market, the Nifty MidCap index was down 0.45 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap index declined 0.55 per cent, indicating continued weakness beyond the frontline indices. Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index underperformed, while the Nifty Consumer Durables index emerged as the top performer, helping the benchmark indices recover from their day's lows. 

(“Disclaimer: This article uses information originally published by Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ). The views expressed are those of the original authors and not necessarily of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd. This content is provided for general informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, legal or tax advice. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be treated as investment advice. ABP Network, its employees and associates shall not be responsible or liable for any losses or damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on this article or any information contained herein.”)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the market status as of 2:00 PM?

As of 2:00 PM, the Sensex fell 81.62 points to 77,998.34, and the Nifty 50 declined 11.60 points to 24,383.10. Both indices pared losses from their day's lows.

Which sectors performed well and poorly?

The Nifty Consumer Durables index was the top performer, aiding the recovery of benchmark indices. Conversely, the Nifty Metal index underperformed.

What caused the benchmark indices to pare losses?

The benchmark indices pared losses in afternoon trade due to gains in consumer durable shares. This support helped them recover from their day's lows.

Which stocks were among the top losers on the Nifty 50?

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Max Healthcare Institute, and Hindalco Industries were among the Top Losers on the Nifty 50. Their declines weighed on the benchmark index.

About the author Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ)

Established in 1986, Dalal Street Investment Journal (DSIJ) has a long-standing presence in India’s equity markets. DSIJ's approach reflects decades of observing market behaviour and business cycles. DSIJ aligns fundamental strength with price action, keeping timing and risk discipline at the core. Research follows a structured and considered approach, with capital preservation given equal importance as returns, for investors and traders seeking depth beyond short-term market noise. SEBI Registered Research Analyst (INH000006396).

 
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Share Market Stock Market Today Nifty Midday Market Update
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