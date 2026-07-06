Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Domestic gold and silver prices edged lower Monday.

Softer crude prices eased US Fed rate hike concerns.

However, international gold and silver prices rose positively.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower in early trade on Monday, with softer crude oil prices easing concerns over further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and weighing on domestic bullion sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August 5 delivery opened at Rs 1,47,135 per 10 grams, down Rs 243, or 0.16 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,47,378.

By around 11 am, gold was trading at Rs 1,47,177 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 200, or 0.14 per cent. During the session, it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,47,032, down Rs 346 (0.23 per cent), while the day's high stood at Rs 1,47,509, up Rs 131 (0.08 per cent).

Silver also opened on a weaker note. MCX September 4 futures began the session at Rs 2,36,393 per kg, down Rs 1,017, or 0.42 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 2,37,410.

At around 11 am, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,36,198 per kg, down Rs 1,212, or 0.51 per cent. It fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,36,001, a decline of Rs 1,409 (0.59 per cent), before recovering slightly. The session high was Rs 2,37,676, up Rs 266, or 0.11 per cent.

Despite the weakness in domestic markets, international bullion prices traded in positive territory. COMEX gold rose 1 per cent to $4,173.24 per ounce, while COMEX silver gained 2 per cent to $62.29 per ounce.

Commodity market analysts said gold continues to hold near a two-week high and remains above key short-term moving averages, signalling that the broader trend is still constructive. Immediate resistance is seen at Rs 1,48,750 per 10 grams, with a decisive move above this level likely to strengthen the rally.

Silver, although lower in early trade, is also holding above its short-term moving average. Analysts expect the metal to target the next resistance level of Rs 2,45,184 per kg if buying interest returns.

Meanwhile, international oil prices softened after OPEC+ agreed to increase production targets for August. Brent crude fell 0.76 per cent, or 55 cents, to $71.55 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped nearly 1 per cent, or 68 cents, to trade below the $69-a-barrel mark. The decline in crude prices eased concerns over global supply constraints and reduced expectations of further aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

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Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 6

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,677

22 Karat- 13,455

18 Karat- 11,012

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,793

22 Karat- 13,560

18 Karat- 11,300

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,662

22 Karat- 13,440

18 Karat- 10,997

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,662

22 Karat- 13,440

18 Karat- 10,997

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,662

22 Karat- 13,440

18 Karat- 10,997

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,662

22 Karat- 13,440

18 Karat- 10,997

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Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 6

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities