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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 6): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 6): Prices Fall, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 6 amid focus on West Asia and the US rate outlook. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Domestic gold and silver prices edged lower Monday.
  • Softer crude prices eased US Fed rate hike concerns.
  • However, international gold and silver prices rose positively.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices edged lower in early trade on Monday, with softer crude oil prices easing concerns over further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and weighing on domestic bullion sentiment.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August 5 delivery opened at Rs 1,47,135 per 10 grams, down Rs 243, or 0.16 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 1,47,378.

By around 11 am, gold was trading at Rs 1,47,177 per 10 grams, lower by Rs 200, or 0.14 per cent. During the session, it touched an intraday low of Rs 1,47,032, down Rs 346 (0.23 per cent), while the day's high stood at Rs 1,47,509, up Rs 131 (0.08 per cent).

Silver also opened on a weaker note. MCX September 4 futures began the session at Rs 2,36,393 per kg, down Rs 1,017, or 0.42 per cent, from the previous close of Rs 2,37,410.

At around 11 am, the white metal was trading at Rs 2,36,198 per kg, down Rs 1,212, or 0.51 per cent. It fell to an intraday low of Rs 2,36,001, a decline of Rs 1,409 (0.59 per cent), before recovering slightly. The session high was Rs 2,37,676, up Rs 266, or 0.11 per cent.

Despite the weakness in domestic markets, international bullion prices traded in positive territory. COMEX gold rose 1 per cent to $4,173.24 per ounce, while COMEX silver gained 2 per cent to $62.29 per ounce.

Commodity market analysts said gold continues to hold near a two-week high and remains above key short-term moving averages, signalling that the broader trend is still constructive. Immediate resistance is seen at Rs 1,48,750 per 10 grams, with a decisive move above this level likely to strengthen the rally.

Silver, although lower in early trade, is also holding above its short-term moving average. Analysts expect the metal to target the next resistance level of Rs 2,45,184 per kg if buying interest returns.

Meanwhile, international oil prices softened after OPEC+ agreed to increase production targets for August. Brent crude fell 0.76 per cent, or 55 cents, to $71.55 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped nearly 1 per cent, or 68 cents, to trade below the $69-a-barrel mark. The decline in crude prices eased concerns over global supply constraints and reduced expectations of further aggressive policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve.

Also Read : Smart Spending Is The New Luxury: How Indians Are Rethinking Money

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 6

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,677

22 Karat- 13,455

18 Karat- 11,012

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,793

22 Karat- 13,560

18 Karat- 11,300

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,662

22 Karat- 13,440

18 Karat- 10,997

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,662

22 Karat- 13,440

18 Karat- 10,997

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,662

22 Karat- 13,440

18 Karat- 10,997

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,662

22 Karat- 13,440

18 Karat- 10,997

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,662 13,440 10,997
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,667 13,445 11,002
Gold Rate in Indore 14,667 13,445 11,002
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,677 13,455 11,012
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,793 13,560 11,300
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,662 13,440 10,997
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,662 13,440 10,997
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,677 13,455 11,012
Gold Rate in Salem 14,793 13,560 11,300
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,662 13,440 10,997
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,662 13,440 10,997
Gold Rate in Patna 14,667 13,445 11,002

Also Read : India Auto Sales Hit Best-Ever June Record: EVs, SUVs, And Rural Demand Drive Growthe

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 6

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 250 per gram and Rs 250,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 245 per gram and Rs 245,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Indore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 245 245,000
Silver Rate in Salem 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 250 250,000
Silver Rate in Patna 245 245,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

How did gold and silver prices perform in India on Monday morning?

Gold and silver prices edged lower in early trade on Monday on the MCX. Gold futures were down 0.14%, and silver futures fell by 0.51% by 11 am.

What caused the fall in domestic bullion prices?

Softer crude oil prices eased concerns about further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. This diminished domestic bullion sentiment, leading to lower prices.

Were international gold and silver prices also lower?

No, international bullion prices traded in positive territory. COMEX gold rose 1%, and COMEX silver gained 2%, despite domestic weakness.

What is the current outlook for gold, according to analysts?

Analysts indicate a constructive broader trend for gold, holding near a two-week high. A decisive move above Rs 1,48,750 per 10 grams could strengthen the rally.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 6 2026
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