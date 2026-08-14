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English NewsBusinessMutual FundsShare Markets Follow Asian Peers, GIFT Nifty In Red, Sensex Opens Over 300 Points Down

Share Markets Follow Asian Peers, GIFT Nifty In Red, Sensex Opens Over 300 Points Down

At around 9:02 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,971.34, down 108.62 points, or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 24,379.65, lower by 7.25 points, or 0.03 per cent.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 14 Aug 2026 09:21 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian equity benchmarks traded negatively amidst mixed global signals.
  • US markets closed higher, while Asian indices showed mixed trends.
  • Crude oil remained steady; gold and silver prices declined.

Indian equity benchmarks continued to trade with a negative sentiment on Friday, tracking mixed global cues as investors assessed developments around the Strait of Hormuz and the outlook for US monetary policy.

The BSE Sensex crashed more than 300 points and started the session near 77,770, while the NSE Nifty50 slipped 67 points and traded under 24,400, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Cautious Start

The GIFT Nifty pointed to a subdued opening for domestic equities. The futures were quoted at 24,438, down 30 points, as oil prices remained relatively steady following the US threat to maintain an indefinite naval blockade.

At around 9:02 AM, the Sensex was trading at 77,971.34, down 108.62 points, or 0.14 per cent, while the Nifty stood at 24,379.65, lower by 7.25 points, or 0.03 per cent.

Investors are likely to track geopolitical developments closely, particularly any fresh updates surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, while global interest rate expectations could also influence sentiment.

Asian Markets Turn Mixed

Asian equities reversed some of their initial gains to trade mixed on Friday.

Markets had opened higher after a softer-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) reading raised expectations around the near-term interest rate outlook, while gains in technology stocks also supported sentiment.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up around 0.7 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi gained about 0.9 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, declined 0.51 per cent.

Also Read : August 15 Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Shut For Independence Day Weekend, Details Here

Wall Street Ends Higher, S&P 500 Hits Record

US markets ended broadly higher in the previous session, with the S&P 500 reaching a fresh high.

The S&P 500 gained 0.65 per cent to close at 7,799.19, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.81 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also ended higher, rising 0.13 per cent.

The performance followed a softer US PPI reading, which helped ease some concerns around the near-term interest rate outlook.

Crude Oil Steady After US Hormuz Warning

Oil prices remained relatively stable on Friday after the US threatened to continue its naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz indefinitely.

Brent crude had ended a six-session winning run in the previous session amid concerns over global demand. The August futures were quoted at $86.84 per barrel, down 0.26 per cent.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a key factor for global energy markets, making developments around the waterway an important trigger for investors.

Gold, Silver Trade Lower

Precious metals were under pressure in early trade.

Gold futures declined 1.11 per cent, while silver futures fell 1.49 per cent. The moves came as investors assessed the latest developments in global markets and commodity prices.

Also Read : No More ‘Tip To Get Cab Faster’: Govt Orders Uber, Ola To Remove Pre-Ride Tip Prompts

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Indian equity benchmarks perform on Friday?

Indian equity benchmarks traded with a negative sentiment on Friday. The BSE Sensex crashed over 300 points, and the NSE Nifty50 slipped 67 points at the session's start.

What factors influenced Indian market sentiment on Friday?

Indian market sentiment was influenced by mixed global cues, developments around the Strait of Hormuz, and the outlook for US monetary policy. Global interest rate expectations also played a role.

How did US markets perform in the previous session?

US markets ended broadly higher in the previous session, with the S&P 500 reaching a fresh high, gaining 0.65%. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.81%, and the Dow Jones rose 0.13%.

Why did crude oil prices remain stable on Friday?

Crude oil prices remained relatively stable on Friday after the US threatened to continue its naval blockade around the Strait of Hormuz indefinitely. This waterway is crucial for global energy markets.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Aug 2026 09:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Asian Markets Share Market Today GIFT Nifty US Iran Talks Hormuz
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