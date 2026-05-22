Shares of Parle Industries Ltd have surged due to a viral moment involving Prime Minister Modi gifting Melody chocolates. This has led to a meme-stock style rally fueled by social media buzz.
Melody Mania Hits Dalal Street: Wrong Parle Stock Keeps Hitting Upper Circuit
A viral video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting Melody chocolates to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has sparked an unusual rally on Dalal Street, but in the wrong company.
- Viral gift exchange between leaders sparks unrelated stock surge.
- Parle Industries shares rally on social media
- Company unrelated to actual chocolate maker, trading on hype.
A viral chocolate moment involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has unexpectedly sparked a stock market frenzy, but not for the company most people would expect.
Shares of Parle Industries Ltd, a company unrelated to Parle Products or Melody chocolates, have surged sharply over the last few trading sessions, riding what market watchers are increasingly calling a meme-stock style rally.
The Viral ‘Melody’ Moment Behind the Rally
The buzz began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a packet of Melody chocolates to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during his visit to Rome.
The clip quickly went viral online, reigniting internet fascination with the popular candy brand and triggering a wave of chatter around anything associated with the word “Parle”.
Soon after, investors appeared to pile into shares of Parle Industries Ltd, despite the company having no connection with Parle Products, the maker of Melody chocolates.
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Stock Hits Upper Circuit Again
On Friday, shares of Parle Industries once again hit the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE.
With the latest move, the stock has rallied more than 15 per cent over the last three trading sessions since the Melody clip began circulating widely on social media.
What initially appeared to be a case of investor confusion is now increasingly being viewed as a speculative frenzy fuelled by social media buzz and retail momentum.
A Meme Stock Moment on Dalal Street?
Market participants say the rally has started resembling the meme-stock phenomenon seen globally, where online hype and herd behaviour push up shares disconnected from company fundamentals.
The episode has once again highlighted how viral internet moments and social media narratives can rapidly influence retail trading activity.
So, What Exactly Is Parle Industries?
Despite the name similarity, Parle Industries Ltd is not the company behind Parle-G biscuits or Melody candies.
The company was incorporated in 1983 as Express Bottlers Service Pvt Ltd and was later renamed Parle Software Ltd.
Although it was originally promoted by the Parle-Bisleri group, the company currently operates independently across sectors such as infrastructure, real estate and paper waste recycling.
Parle Industries is also scheduled to announce its March quarter results on May 26, an event that investors are now likely to watch more closely because of the sudden spotlight on the stock.
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The Real Maker of Melody Chocolates
Parle Products, the actual maker of Parle-G biscuits and Melody candies, is a completely separate business. Founded in 1929 by the Chauhan family, Parle Products remains an unlisted and fully promoter-owned company.
That distinction, however, has done little to slow the excitement surrounding Parle Industries shares.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are Parle Industries Ltd shares surging?
Is Parle Industries Ltd the maker of Melody chocolates?
No, Parle Industries Ltd is not the maker of Melody chocolates. Melody candies are produced by Parle Products, a separate and unlisted company.
What business does Parle Industries Ltd operate in?
Parle Industries Ltd operates independently in sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, and paper waste recycling. It was formerly known as Express Bottlers Service Pvt Ltd.
How much have Parle Industries Ltd shares rallied recently?
Parle Industries Ltd shares have rallied more than 15% over the last three trading sessions since the Melody clip went viral on social media.