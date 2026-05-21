UP Govt Announces 2% DA Hike, 16 Lakh Employees And Pensioners To Benefit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP government raises dearness allowance from 58% to 60%.

Nearly 16 lakh employees, pensioners to receive salary boost.

Increased DA effective January 2026, arrears to be paid.

Lakhs of government employees and pensioners in Uttar Pradesh are set to receive a salary boost after the Yogi Adityanath-led government approved a 2 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA).

With the latest revision, DA for state government employees has increased from 58 per cent to 60 per cent, offering additional financial relief at a time when inflationary pressures continue to weigh on household budgets.

Around 16 Lakh People to Benefit

The latest decision is expected to benefit nearly 16 lakh government employees, teachers and pensioners across Uttar Pradesh.

The increase will directly impact monthly salaries and pension payouts, while arrears for previous months are also set to be released.

The move follows the Centre’s recent DA revision and is being seen as another significant relief measure for state employees.

DA Raised From 58% to 60%

Under the revised structure, dearness allowance has now been increased by 2 percentage points.

The state government confirmed that DA will rise from 58 per cent to 60 per cent for eligible employees and pensioners.

Dearness allowance is revised periodically to help employees manage the impact of rising inflation and the cost of living.

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Bigger Salaries Expected From June

Employees are likely to see the impact of the revised DA in their June salary payments.

The government is preparing to release the increased allowance with salaries for May 2026, which are generally credited in early June.

As a result, employees are expected to receive higher salary payouts than before.

Arrears to Be Paid From January 2026

The Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that the revised DA will be effective retrospectively from January 1, 2026.

This means employees and pensioners will not only receive increased monthly payouts going forward, but will also be eligible for arrears for the period between January and April 2026.

According to the government, arrears for these four months will be deposited into employees’ General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts.

From May 2026 onwards, the revised 60 per cent DA component will be paid directly in cash along with monthly salaries.

Relief Amid Inflation Concerns

The DA revision comes at a time when rising fuel prices and inflation concerns have increased pressure on household expenses across the country.

Government employees and pensioners often closely track DA revisions as they play a key role in cushioning the impact of inflation on monthly income.

For many employees in Uttar Pradesh, the latest increase is expected to provide some additional breathing room in everyday spending.

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Why Dearness Allowance Matters

Dearness allowance is a cost-of-living adjustment paid to government employees and pensioners to offset the impact of inflation. It is generally revised twice a year and is linked to changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

As inflation rises, periodic DA hikes help ensure that salaries and pensions maintain their purchasing power.

With the latest revision, Uttar Pradesh joins a growing list of states that have aligned their DA structure with the Centre’s updated rates.