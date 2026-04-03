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HomeBusinessLPG Crackdown: HPCL Suspends 10 Dealers As Govt Warns Against Hoarding

LPG Crackdown: HPCL Suspends 10 Dealers As Govt Warns Against Hoarding

The development comes amid heightened government focus on curbing irregularities and misinformation related to LPG availability and distribution.

By : IANS | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

State-owned Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Friday said it has suspended 10 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors for alleged malpractices, reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against irregularities in its distribution network.

Taking to the social media platform X, the company informed that it initiated strict action by suspending 10 LPG distributors found involved in malpractice.

"With a zero-tolerance approach, we are ensuring accountability and taking timely disciplinary action wherever required," the company said in a statement.

The development comes amid heightened government focus on curbing irregularities and misinformation related to LPG availability and distribution.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas had on Thursday urged states and Union Territories to intensify proactive communication to counter rumours and misinformation that have triggered panic buying and hoarding in some areas.

In its communication, the ministry noted that misinformation and fake news regarding availability and pricing of petroleum products, including LPG, had increased significantly across social media platforms, putting additional strain on the distribution network.

It also called on states and UTs to conduct daily press briefings at a senior level and ensure timely dissemination of accurate information through social and electronic media to reassure citizens about adequate availability and smooth supply.

The government further asked authorities to continue strict action against malpractices such as hoarding and black marketing.

HPCL also said that its priority remains safeguarding consumer interests, maintaining transparency, and ensuring reliable service delivery.

In an another post, the PSU company said it has taken serious note of instances of malpractice by dealers and initiated strict action against those found violating established norms and guidelines.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy for any practices that compromise customer interest, transparency, or service integrity. Accountability is being enforced, and necessary disciplinary measures are being taken wherever required," it said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did HPCL suspend LPG distributors?

HPCL suspended 10 LPG distributors due to alleged malpractices and violations of established norms and guidelines.

What is HPCL's policy on malpractices in LPG distribution?

HPCL has a zero-tolerance policy against irregularities and malpractices, ensuring accountability and taking timely disciplinary action.

What actions are being taken to counter misinformation about LPG availability?

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has urged states to intensify communication to counter rumors and fake news regarding LPG availability and pricing.

What is HPCL's priority in LPG distribution?

HPCL's priority is safeguarding consumer interests, maintaining transparency, and ensuring reliable service delivery.

Published at : 03 Apr 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hoarding HPCL LPG LPG Crisis Lpg Crackdown Hpcl Suspends Dealers
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