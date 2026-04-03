From High Dues To Missed EMIs: Signs Your Credit Use Is Getting Risky

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The start of a new financial year is a good time to review your financial habits. While income and investments often get attention, your credit usage deserves equal focus. Credit can be useful when managed well. But if left unchecked, it can slowly become a burden. As FY 2026 begins, it is worth asking a simple question. Are you using credit wisely, or relying on it too much?

Still relying on credit for everyday expenses?

One of the earliest signs of concern is when credit becomes a tool for routine spending. This includes groceries, utility bills, or small monthly expenses. Occasional use is not a concern. But if this becomes a pattern, it may indicate a gap between your income and expenses. Over time, this can create a cycle of borrowing and repayment that is hard to break.

Your outstanding balances keep growing

If your dues are increasing every month, it is a clear warning sign. This often happens when you rely on minimum payments on credit cards. While minimum payments offer short-term relief, interest continues to build. Revolving credit at high interest rates can significantly increase your repayment burden over time.

Managing multiple credit lines

Managing several loans or credit lines at the same time can become complex. Credit cards, personal loans, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options are widely available. Individually, they may seem manageable, but together, they can create pressure. Multiple due dates increase the risk of missing payments. This can affect your credit profile and lead to penalties.

Your credit utilisation is consistently high

Credit utilisation refers to how much of your available credit limit you are using. A consistently high utilisation ratio can indicate overdependence on credit. As a general rule, keeping your utilisation below 30 per cent is considered healthy. If you are frequently crossing this level, it may start affecting your credit score. It also signals that you may be stretching your finances beyond comfortable limits.

You are delaying or missing payments

Payment history has a direct impact on your credit health. Even a single missed payment can reflect negatively. Repeated delays can lower your creditworthiness, which often happens when repayment planning is weak. While reminders and auto-debits can help, the key is to ensure that your obligations remain within what you can comfortably repay.

How to reset your credit usage

If you identify with any of these signs, a reset can help. Start by reviewing your total outstanding balances and repayment schedules. Focus on clearing high-interest debt first. Avoid taking new credit until your current dues are under control. Simple steps can make a difference. Build a basic budget, maintain an emergency fund, and use credit only when necessary, not as a fallback for regular expenses.

Credit is a useful financial tool when used responsibly and monitored regularly. The beginning of FY 2026 is a good time to reassess and correct your habits. A few small corrections today can prevent larger financial stress later. The goal is not to avoid credit, but to use it in a way that works in your favour.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)