US Slaps 100% Tariff On Patented Drug Imports: What It Means For India

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The United States has unveiled a fresh round of trade measures targeting pharmaceutical imports and key industrial metals, marking a significant escalation in its protectionist policy stance under President Donald Trump.

The announcements, made through executive actions on Thursday, could have wide-ranging implications for global trade flows and for export-heavy sectors in countries such as India.

100% Tariff On Patented Drugs

At the centre of the new policy is a steep 100 per cent tariff on patented pharmaceutical imports. According to details shared by the White House and reported by ANI, the tariff will apply to imports from countries, including India, that have not entered into reshoring agreements with the US Commerce Department or signed Most Favoured Nation (MFN) pricing deals with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

A senior White House official said the move is aimed at reducing dependence on foreign suppliers for critical medicines. "100% tariff is on patented products. Any patented drug imports from India made by companies that do not get approved for a reshoring plan will be subject to a 100% tariff," the official told ANI.

The measure is expected to impact companies exporting high-value patented drugs to the United States, particularly those without manufacturing presence or strategic agreements within the US.

Generics Exempt, For Now

While the tariff on patented drugs is sweeping, generic medicines have been exempted from the current framework. This is a significant relief for India, which is one of the world’s largest suppliers of generic medicines.

However, the exemption may not be permanent. "Generics, which are the majority of Indian pharma exports, are exempt from tariffs, but the Commerce Department will evaluate the state of generics reshoring and re-evaluate generics tariffs accordingly," the official further told ANI.

This signals that the US administration is keeping its options open and may extend tariffs to generic drugs in the future if domestic manufacturing goals are not met.

Timeline For Implementation

The tariff rollout will be staggered, providing companies with a limited window to adjust. According to the announcement, the new duties will come into force on July 31 for larger firms and September 29 for smaller companies.

The phased timeline suggests an attempt to balance policy objectives with operational realities for global pharmaceutical companies.

Preferential Treatment For Select Countries

The US has carved out preferential tariff rates for certain trading partners. The European Union, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland will face a lower tariff of 15 per cent.

The United Kingdom, where major pharmaceutical firms such as GSK have already entered into reshoring and MFN agreements, will be subject to a 10 per cent tariff. Officials indicated that this rate could eventually fall to zero, depending on further compliance with US policy goals.

These differentiated rates highlight Washington’s strategy of incentivising production shifts and policy alignment through trade concessions.

Metals Tariff Rules Simplified

Alongside pharmaceuticals, the US administration has also revised how tariffs are applied to products containing steel, aluminium and copper. The updated framework introduces a simplified structure based on the proportion of metal content in a product.

Under the new rules, goods where metal content accounts for less than 15 per cent of total weight will not attract separate metals tariffs and will instead face only standard country-level duties.

However, products where metal content exceeds 15 per cent by weight will be subject to a flat 25 per cent tariff on the entire value of the product, regardless of the exact proportion of metal used.

These changes are expected to directly affect exporters, including those from India, who ship engineering goods and metal-intensive products to the US market.

Part Of A Broader Trade Strategy

The latest measures coincide with the anniversary of what the Trump administration has termed "Liberation Day", the unveiling of a sweeping tariff plan last year that significantly altered global trade dynamics.

Since then, the US has pursued a more assertive trade policy, focusing on reshoring manufacturing, reducing import dependence and leveraging tariffs as a strategic tool in economic negotiations.

For India, the developments add another layer of complexity to an already evolving trade relationship with the United States. While the exemption for generic medicines offers short-term relief, the broader direction of US trade policy suggests increasing scrutiny of imports across sectors.