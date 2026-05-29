Invisible Spending Crisis: Why Rs 99 Subscriptions Are Costing More Than Gen Z Salaries Expect

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Young Indians face rising costs from small, recurring digital subscriptions.

Low-cost apps for food, entertainment accumulate unnoticed monthly expenses.

Young professionals are reassessing subscriptions to curb 'invisible spending'.

What appears to be harmless, Rs 99 or Rs 149 subscriptions, can, when accumulated, form a surprisingly heavy monthly outflow for many young earners.

An increasing number of young Indians are now finding that their salaries are not being eroded by large discretionary purchases such as luxury items or high-end electronics, but by a steady stream of small, recurring digital payments that often go unnoticed for extended periods.

A growing conversation around “invisible spending” has resonated with young professionals who say that monthly charges from food delivery platforms, OTT services, music streaming apps and membership programmes are steadily eating into their disposable income.

App Trap Economy

The issue gained traction after a Reddit user shared his surprise at discovering where his monthly income was actually going.

“There were no expensive gadgets. No luxury shopping sprees. No major purchases,” the user wrote.

On closer inspection of his bank statements, he realised the drain was not caused by a single large expense but by numerous small, automatic deductions.

Individually, services such as Swiggy One, Zomato Gold, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Spotify and Jio Hotstar appeared inexpensive, most priced under Rs 200 a month. However, combined together, they formed a significant recurring monthly burden.

The post has since fuelled wider discussion around what users are referring to as the “app trap economy”, where multiple low-cost subscriptions accumulate quietly in the background.

Why “Just Rs 99” Feels Harmless

For many consumers, the appeal lies in the low entry price.

A single subscription rarely appears financially significant.

Platforms reinforce this perception through student discounts, trial periods, introductory pricing and low monthly plans, all of which make spending feel manageable.

The challenge emerges when multiple services stack up across entertainment, food delivery, shopping, cloud storage, fitness and productivity tools.

Many users admit they lose track of active subscriptions because payments are processed automatically via UPI, debit cards or credit cards, and cancellation is often postponed indefinitely.

OTT Overload And Unnoticed Renewals

A Delhi-based professional told NDTV that she eventually realised she was subscribed to most major OTT platforms despite rarely using them.

“I always felt what if a new movie or series releases on a platform I don’t subscribe to?” she said.

Over time, she found that fatigue after work meant she was not actually using most of the services she was paying for.

“Meanwhile, the subscription money kept getting auto-debited every month,” she said.

She has since adopted a “rotation approach”, keeping only one OTT subscription active at a time instead of maintaining multiple services simultaneously.

Changing Consumption Habits Among Gen Z

The discussion also reflects a broader shift in spending patterns among younger consumers.

Unlike earlier generations that prioritised physical goods, Gen Z spending is increasingly centred on subscriptions, convenience services and digital experiences.

Food delivery memberships, OTT platforms, gaming services, AI tools, shopping memberships and music streaming plans are now standard monthly commitments for many salaried individuals.

Unlike rent or EMIs, however, these costs are fragmented across platforms and therefore remain less visible in day-to-day budgeting.

As a result, many only recognise the total impact after reviewing bank statements in detail.

Cost Pressures Driving Course Correction

With inflation and urban living costs continuing to rise, many young professionals are becoming more conscious of recurring digital expenses.

Users online say they are now actively reviewing subscriptions on a monthly basis, cancelling unused services and limiting active memberships.

The shift reflects a move towards more deliberate spending choices, rather than allowing automatic renewals to continue unchecked.

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While a Rs 99 charge may seem insignificant on its own, many are now realising that repeated small deductions can accumulate into a meaningful portion of monthly income.

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