Ration Card Aadhaar Linking 2026: Step-By-Step Guide For Online And Offline Process

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aadhaar-ration card linking streamlines subsidised food distribution nationwide.

Online linking is possible through state Food Department websites.

Offline linking also available at local fair price shops.

Anyone who relies on a ration card for subsidised food grains but has not yet connected it to their Aadhaar may want to make time for the task soon. Linking the two helps authorities identify beneficiaries and distribute government rations more smoothly, and it spares cardholders repeated trips to a government office.

There is one catch: no single national portal exists for the process. The steps differ from state to state, and many states let cardholders complete the linking online through the official website of their Food and Civil Supplies Department.

Ration Card-Aadhaar Linking: What Changes for Cardholders

The idea behind the exercise is practical. When a ration card is tied to Aadhaar, beneficiaries can be identified more easily, which in turn streamlines how rations reach them. For households, the advantage is convenience: fewer visits to government offices to sort out paperwork.

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Link Aadhaar to Ration Card Online in 7 Steps

Because portals differ across states, the names of the options and some of the checks may vary. The broad sequence, as outlined in the report, is as follows:

1. Open the official website of your state's Food and Logistics Department or Public Distribution System (PDS).

2. Look for an option such as "Link Aadhaar with Ration Card", "Aadhaar Seeding" or "Ration Card e-KYC". The wording differs by state.

3. Enter your ration card number, along with other details the portal asks for, such as family member information and your registered mobile number.

4. Enter the Aadhaar number of the member you wish to link. Some states may require every family member's Aadhaar to be linked.

5. If prompted, enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number. Whether this step applies, and how it works, depends on the state.

6. Check that the information is correct, including that the name on your Aadhaar matches the name on your ration card, then click "Submit" or "Verify and Submit".

7. Note down the reference number or confirmation message you receive, and use the portal's status feature to track the request. The linking may take some time to complete.

Aadhaar Ration Card Link Offline: Visit Your Fair Price Shop

Some states do not offer an online facility, and in other cases cardholders simply cannot find the relevant option on the website. The offline route is available in both situations:

1. Go to your nearest government ration shop or fair price shop.

2. Take your ration card and the Aadhaar cards of the family members concerned.

3. If asked, provide your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and any other relevant documents.

4. Complete the Aadhaar verification or e-KYC with the help of the ration dealer or an authorised employee. Biometric verification may also be needed.

5. Keep the receipt or confirmation you are given once the process is done.

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Where to Go If Aadhaar Linking Fails

Should the linking not be finished at the ration shop, the next stop is the Food and Logistics Department or the Ration Office in your area.