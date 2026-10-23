Power Cuts In Gurugram, Faridabad: Haryana Electricity Staff Strike Till October 24

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Residents protest widespread power outages caused by workers' strike.

Strike opposes 25-year private power distribution license for Gurugram, Nuh.

Unions fear license weakens state utility, threatens jobs and consumers.

When the lights failed in parts of Faridabad shortly after midnight and had still not returned by morning, residents of the NIT-2 area decided they had waited long enough. Frustrated by prolonged outages that came with no warning, they took to the streets and blocked roads in protest.

Their anger is one visible side of a larger dispute. Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh, among Haryana's major industrial and commercial centres, have been dealing with hours-long power cuts since the night of October 22, as electricity workers and engineers across the state take part in a three-day strike over a licence granted to a private distributor.

Faridabad Sectors 16, 31 Without Power Since Midnight

By the morning of October 23, the situation had worsened, with residents of several residential areas in Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh affected. People living in Sectors 16 and 31 of Faridabad said their power had been out since midnight. The road blockade by NIT-2 residents followed.

Gurugram Power Cuts Disrupt Water, Internet, Small Factories

In Gurugram, the impact went beyond lights and household appliances. The outages also affected water supply and internet connectivity, making everyday tasks harder for residents. Commercial establishments that depend on an uninterrupted supply, including gyms and small factories, were also hit, which in turn affected economic activity in districts regarded as the backbone of the state.

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HERC's 25-Year Licence to Eleven Power Sparks Strike

The strike is a response to a decision by the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on October 18 to grant Eleven Power Private Limited a 25-year parallel power distribution licence for Gurugram and Nuh. The licence would allow the private company to expand its presence in areas currently served by the state-owned Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

The Haryana Vidyut Karamchari Evam Engineers Sanyukt Sangharsh Morcha (the Haryana Electricity Employees and Engineers Joint Struggle Front), along with other major employee organisations, has opposed the decision. The unions describe it as indirect privatisation of the state's public electricity distribution system.

Parallel Licence vs Privatisation: Eleven Power and DHBVN

The licence at the centre of the row is not the same as the traditional model of privatisation, in which the government hands over ownership or operational control of a public utility to a private company. A parallel distribution licence instead allows a private distributor to operate alongside an existing public utility in a given area.

In this case, that means Eleven Power would not replace the state-owned company across Haryana. It would have legal permission to enter the market alongside DHBVN in Gurugram and Nuh. The unions, however, believe the arrangement will ultimately weaken the public sector.

Unions Say DHBVN Revenue, Jobs, Farmers at Risk

According to the employee organisations, allowing a private operator into economically important and commercial areas such as Gurugram and Nuh would erode the public service system. They argue that a private company entering these profitable areas would compete directly with the state-owned firm and weaken its revenue base.

The unions have also raised concerns about job security and service conditions for employees, and about a possible financial burden on farmers and ordinary domestic consumers. They say the protest is not only about their own jobs, and that such policy changes will ultimately affect consumers and farmers.

Strike Till October 24: Unions Demand Licence Cancellation

After earlier negotiations with the government and the regulator, and protests that brought no result, the employees announced a complete three-day strike from October 22 to 24. The Joint Struggle Front says the strike began at 10 PM on October 21.

The unions have warned that they will intensify their movement if their demands are not met. Their primary and only demand is the immediate cancellation of the licence granted to Eleven Power.

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Haryana Power Row: Government, HERC, Unions Yet to Agree

The episode has revived a broader discussion about how power distribution should be managed, who should invest in power infrastructure, and how the interests of ordinary consumers and public sector employees can be balanced as competition enters the market. Until the government, the regulator and the employee unions reach a consensus, consumers are likely to continue bearing the effects of the standoff.