TN CM Vijay Summons TVK MLAs For Key Meet As Party Faces Heat Over Legislators' Conduct

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ruling TVK MLAs meet amidst rising legislator conduct criticism.

Deputy Speaker Ravisankar faces flak for alleged assault video.

MLA Arul Vignesh denies sending inappropriate messages to collector.

Party expected to instruct strict discipline, public behavior.

Chennai, Nov 11 PTI) Police security tightened around a private resort in Mamallapuram near here ahead of the ruling TVK MLAs crucial meeting to be chaired by party founder and Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday.

The party legislators began arriving at the venue from the afternoon. Chief Minister Vijay will chair the meet that is convened amidst growing political pressure and criticism over the conduct of certain legislators.

According to sources, the TVK leadership is expected to strictly instruct the party functionaries and MLAs regarding maintaining discipline and public behaviour to ensure their conduct remains dignified and that they remain responsive to public grievances without abusing their authority.

The meeting is expected to address allegations against TVK MLA and Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar, who is drawing flak from political parties after a video of him allegedly beating up a man, identified as Karthik Kumar, for questioning him about basic civic issues in the constituency went viral.

The meet will also discuss the issue of the party's Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a woman collector on WhatsApp, a charge that he had dismissed as "rumour" and "not true."

The police have strictly enforced a ban on flying drones in certain parts of Chengalpattu district from Kovalam to Mamallapuram, and Perur junction to Tiruporur bypass roundabout, owing to the high-stakes meeting.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)