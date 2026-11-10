Tata Motors, Mahindra Most Popular Among Indian EV Buyers: Here's Why

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tata Motors leads Indian EV market, Punch EV best-seller.

Mahindra and JSW MG secure next top positions.

Vinfast, Kia, Maruti Suzuki and others contribute to growth.

Indians are buying more and more electric cars but the number is still a fraction of the total car sales. That said the number is growing with Tata Motors leading the EV car sales with a strong 14k sales per month. Tata Motors has the highest ev sales in total and also has the biggest product range too.

Compared to the previous year the growth is big also while it's cars like the Nexon EV, Punch EV and the Tiago EV continue to be the first time EV buyers choice. The Punch EV with the new facelift version being launched has been a big success and is currently the best selling electric car in India.





Mahindra, JSW MG And Vinfast Follow Tata Motors

Then next is Mahindra which comes in at 8538 units. Mahindra has also seen a big increase in its sales particularly with its born electric range of EVs. The XEV 9S continues to be its best selling car and is also the second best selling car while being a three row premium ev shows how the Indian EV buyer is willing to pay the price for getting a premium product.

Aside from the XEV 9S there is also the XEV 9e as well as the BE6 Sporteq.

After that there is JSW MG which has its Windsor as its best selling car at 5939 units. Windsor has been popular from day one and continues to be so. However its latest launch the MG Hector Tomahawk also has seen a favourable start with the pricing along with the space attracting buyers.

After JSW MG then you get Vinfast which has done 2571 units. Vinfast has its VF7 and VF6 plus its MPV as well which has had a price cut recently.





Kia, Maruti Suzuki And Other Carmakers

After that you have Kia which has had a push with its Syros EV along with its Carens Clavis EV too. Kia has done 1395 units while next is Maruti Suzuki which has done 1200 units with its sole electric car offering the e Vitara.





Hyundai, BYD, BMW and Tesla are the next carmakers which are under 1000 units.

Hence, EVs are seeing increasing adoption for India but at a slower growth.



