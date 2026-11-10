Tata Motors leads the EV market in India with approximately 14,000 sales per month. They also offer the most extensive range of electric vehicles.
Tata Motors, Mahindra Most Popular Among Indian EV Buyers: Here's Why
Compared to the previous year the growth is big also while it's cars like the Nexon EV, Punch EV and the Tiago EV continue to be the first time EV buyers choice.
- Tata Motors leads Indian EV market, Punch EV best-seller.
- Mahindra and JSW MG secure next top positions.
- Vinfast, Kia, Maruti Suzuki and others contribute to growth.
Indians are buying more and more electric cars but the number is still a fraction of the total car sales. That said the number is growing with Tata Motors leading the EV car sales with a strong 14k sales per month. Tata Motors has the highest ev sales in total and also has the biggest product range too.
Compared to the previous year the growth is big also while it's cars like the Nexon EV, Punch EV and the Tiago EV continue to be the first time EV buyers choice. The Punch EV with the new facelift version being launched has been a big success and is currently the best selling electric car in India.
Mahindra, JSW MG And Vinfast Follow Tata Motors
Then next is Mahindra which comes in at 8538 units. Mahindra has also seen a big increase in its sales particularly with its born electric range of EVs. The XEV 9S continues to be its best selling car and is also the second best selling car while being a three row premium ev shows how the Indian EV buyer is willing to pay the price for getting a premium product.
Aside from the XEV 9S there is also the XEV 9e as well as the BE6 Sporteq.
After that there is JSW MG which has its Windsor as its best selling car at 5939 units. Windsor has been popular from day one and continues to be so. However its latest launch the MG Hector Tomahawk also has seen a favourable start with the pricing along with the space attracting buyers.
After JSW MG then you get Vinfast which has done 2571 units. Vinfast has its VF7 and VF6 plus its MPV as well which has had a price cut recently.
Kia, Maruti Suzuki And Other Carmakers
After that you have Kia which has had a push with its Syros EV along with its Carens Clavis EV too. Kia has done 1395 units while next is Maruti Suzuki which has done 1200 units with its sole electric car offering the e Vitara.
Hyundai, BYD, BMW and Tesla are the next carmakers which are under 1000 units.
Hence, EVs are seeing increasing adoption for India but at a slower growth.
Frequently Asked Questions
Which company is the leader in electric vehicle sales in India?
What is currently the best-selling electric car in India?
The Punch EV, especially its new facelift version, is currently the best-selling electric car in India. It has achieved significant success since its launch.
Which automaker ranks second in India's EV sales?
Mahindra holds the second position in EV sales, reporting 8,538 units. Their XEV 9S model is their top seller and the second best-selling EV overall.
What is the general trend for electric vehicle adoption in India?
Electric vehicle adoption is increasing in India, but at a slower growth rate. Despite this, EVs are gaining popularity, though they still form a fraction of total car sales.