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English NewsNewsWorld‘Diplomacy Through Threats’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US Over ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ Remarks

‘Diplomacy Through Threats’: Iran President Pezeshkian Slams US Over ‘Mother Of All Bombs’ Remarks

Iran's Masoud Pezeshkian accuses Washington of 'diplomacy through threats' over a reported PrSM strike and possible MOAB deployment.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Iranian President accused US of
  • President cited PrSM strike, MOAB threat against nuclear site.
  • Pezeshkian travels to COP31, discussing regional, environmental impacts.
  • US Treasury Secretary relocated due to alleged Iran-linked threats.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States of pursuing "diplomacy through threats", questioning Washington's justification for its military campaign against Iran amid reports that the Pentagon is considering deploying its powerful Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb against an underground Iranian nuclear site.

Pezeshkian alleged that the US had used a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) in an attack on the first day of the war that killed 21 civilians at a sports hall in Lamerd, Iran. He questioned Washington's claims that its military action was aimed at preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Pezeshkian Questions US Use Of PrSM, MOAB Threat

Referring to the reported PrSM strike and media reports about a possible MOAB deployment, the Iranian president criticised what he described as contradictory US actions.

"They waged war, claiming to stop Iran acquiring nuclear weapons. Then they used the PrSM missile in Lamerd for the first time. Now they invoke the 'Mother of All Bombs' to pursue diplomacy through threats. No contradiction, but a disgrace. Who threatens global peace and security?" Pezeshkian said.

The MOAB, formally known as the Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, is among the most powerful conventional weapons in the US arsenal. Reports suggest the Pentagon is considering its use against an underground Iranian nuclear facility.

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Pezeshkian Heads To Türkiye For COP31

The Iranian president made the remarks before departing Tehran for Türkiye on Wednesday to attend the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.

Pezeshkian said the summit would provide an opportunity to discuss regional developments and the environmental consequences of military operations. He indicated that he would highlight the ecological damage caused by US and Israeli attacks on Tehran and surrounding areas.

According to the Iranian president, representatives from 196 countries are attending the conference, including 71 delegations led by presidents or prime ministers.

Bilateral Meetings With Erdogan, Other Leaders Planned

Pezeshkian said bilateral meetings with representatives of more than 10 countries had been scheduled on the sidelines of COP31. These include a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The discussions are expected to provide an opportunity to address regional developments alongside the conference's climate agenda.

US Treasury Secretary Moves To Military Base

Meanwhile, security concerns have reportedly intensified in Washington. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has moved from his residence to a military base following threats to his safety allegedly linked to Iran, The New York Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Frequently Asked Questions

What accusation did Iranian President Pezeshkian make against the United States?

President Pezeshkian accused the United States of pursuing 'diplomacy through threats'. He questioned Washington's justification for its military campaign against Iran.

Which specific US weapons did President Pezeshkian criticize?

Pezeshkian criticized the alleged use of a Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) in Lamerd and reports of the Pentagon considering deploying the Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) bomb.

What is the purpose of President Pezeshkian's trip to Türkiye?

He is attending the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31). Pezeshkian intends to discuss regional developments and the environmental consequences of military operations.

Why did US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly move to a military base?

Scott Bessent reportedly moved to a military base due to threats to his safety. These threats were allegedly linked to Iran.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 04:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Iran Conflict Masoud Pezeshkian
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