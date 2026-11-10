Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pakistan government uses IMF commitments to justify petroleum levy.

Opposition questions levy, demands government transparency on finances.

Government must demonstrate fiscal restraint and own economic program.

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The Pakistan government is being accused of using its commitments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a blanket defence for every unpopular economic decision such as the hike in the levy on petroleum products, according to an article in the Directus news portal.

According to a parliamentary response reported on October 30, the government collected Rs 4.4 trillion (Pakistan's currency) through the levy over four fiscal years, from 2022 to 2026. Provisional collections in the financial year ending in 2026 reached Rs 1.567 trillion, exceeding the target of Rs1.468 trillion. These figures make the levy more than a dispute over fuel prices. They place the fairness of Pakistan’s fiscal choices at the centre of the debate over economic recovery, the article states.

The intervention of Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has made this issue more complex. In October, he accused the government of invoking the IMF to justify petroleum charges while failing to reduce its own expenditure and privileges.

Transparency on the part of the government must extend to the levy itself, and it would be inaccurate to claim that no information is available, since the parliamentary response disclosed substantial collection figures and targets. Citizens need to understand the relationship between the levy, the overall budget, debt obligations and relief expenditure.

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They should also be able to distinguish the petroleum levy from climate charges, customs duties and the underlying cost of fuel. Without that clarity, aggregate revenue figures reveal how much the state collects without adequately explaining why this particular burden remains necessary, the article points out.

Rehman’s allegation that rulers have failed to reduce their own privileges is a political claim that should be tested through expenditure records and independent scrutiny. A government asking citizens to accept painful adjustment must demonstrate that discretionary spending, official benefits and administrative waste face comparable examination. Visible restraint cannot solve every fiscal problem, but its absence weakens the credibility of appeals for shared sacrifice, the report states.

Pakistan’s leadership must own the distributional consequences of its economic programme. The IMF influences the fiscal framework, but that does not transfer political accountability away from the government that negotiates commitments, prepares budgets and implements taxation.

It should publish an understandable account of its obligations, explain the alternatives it rejected, and demonstrate measurable restraint in its own expenditure. Economic stabilisation will command greater legitimacy when citizens can see that adjustment reaches beyond household budgets. Until then, invoking the IMF risks functioning less as an explanation of policy than as a shield against responsibility, the article added.