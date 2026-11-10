Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Loses $7.4 Billion As Chinese Spy Controversy Triggers Lawsuit

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nvidia faces shareholder lawsuit over undisclosed intelligence links.

Nvidia board investigates; shares declined amid intelligence reports.

Lawmakers question chip export risks amid foreign intelligence concerns.

Nvidia is facing a proposed shareholder class-action lawsuit over allegations that the company and chief executive Jensen Huang failed to disclose information about his reported relationship with a former executive of one of its customers, who has been linked to a suspected Chinese intelligence operation.

The legal challenge, filed in a federal court in San Jose, California, adds to the scrutiny surrounding the world's leading AI chipmaker. It comes as Nvidia's board examines reports of a possible foreign intelligence effort involving Huang and the company, while US lawmakers seek greater clarity on the risks surrounding advanced chip exports to China.

The developments coincided with a sharp fall in Nvidia shares on November 9. The stock dropped 4.3 per cent, wiping around $190 billion off the company's market value, Reuters reported.

What Is The Nvidia Shareholder Lawsuit About?

The proposed class-action complaint, led by shareholder Mark Kistenmacher, alleges that Nvidia and Huang withheld information about the reported relationship and the potential national security concerns associated with it.

According to Reuters, shareholders argue that the alleged non-disclosure may have misled investors about risks to Nvidia's business and reputation. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and was filed shortly after the US stock market closed on November 9.

The case centres on Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed International, which is an Nvidia customer. She is not related to Jensen Huang.

The New York Times reported last month that US authorities had concluded Alice Huang was a Chinese intelligence asset. Reuters has also reported that US authorities investigated allegations involving her, while Megaspeed faced scrutiny over suspicions concerning access to advanced Nvidia chips covered by US export restrictions.

These are allegations and reports, not established findings against Jensen Huang. The shareholder lawsuit's claims have also not been proven in court.

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Nvidia Board Launches Independent Investigation

Before the lawsuit was filed, Nvidia's board had announced an independent examination of reports that Huang may have been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation.

In its November 8 announcement, the company said independent directors would work with external legal advisers to investigate the matter.

Nvidia has maintained that it has no reason to believe US national security or its confidential business information was compromised. The board has also expressed confidence in Huang and the company's leadership team.

The investigation into the reported intelligence links is separate from Huang's admission concerning his personal life. In a message to employees, the Nvidia chief executive acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang, and apologised to his family.

Jensen Huang's Wealth Falls As Nvidia Stock Slides

The market decline had a direct impact on Huang's estimated fortune because more than 3.5 per cent of Nvidia is owned by its co-founder, making him the company's largest individual shareholder.

Forbes estimated that his net worth fell by $7.4 billion in the first 30 minutes of trading on November 9, taking it to $154.7 billion. The decline moved him from eighth to 10th place on the publication's real-time billionaires list, below Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Forbes later displayed Huang's wealth at $155.4 billion for November 9, with him still ranked 10th globally.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index had placed his fortune at approximately $150.9 billion on November 6, following a $15.1 billion decline during a broader technology-sector sell-off. The estimates from Forbes and Bloomberg differ because the publications use separate valuation methods, asset assumptions and reference times.

US Lawmakers Turn Attention To Nvidia's China Exposure

The controversy has also renewed questions in Washington about the enforcement of restrictions on advanced AI chip exports to China.

Democratic members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee have sought answers from Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about the administration's technology export policies. Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, have requested a closed-door discussion with Huang.

The central concern is whether advanced chips subject to US restrictions could reach China through third countries. The scrutiny of Megaspeed has brought these questions back into focus, although the allegations involving the company and Alice Huang remain distinct from the findings of Nvidia's ongoing investigation.

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Could A Divorce Affect Jensen Huang's Fortune?

Huang's admission of infidelity has also prompted speculation about the possible financial implications of a divorce. He married Lori Huang in 1985, eight years before Nvidia was founded, and the couple have two children. They met while studying at Oregon State University.

There has been no public announcement of a separation or divorce filing.

Any estimate of a potential asset division is therefore hypothetical. Based on the $154.7 billion Forbes valuation during early trading on November 9, an equal division would amount to $77.35 billion for each spouse. However, this is only a mathematical illustration and does not establish what either person would receive in a legal settlement.

California's community property laws generally provide for an equal division of marital property. The treatment of separate assets, trusts, ownership structures and any valid marital agreements could affect the outcome. An individual's estimated net worth does not automatically represent the value of assets subject to division.

What The Developments Mean For Nvidia

Huang has led Nvidia since co-founding the company in 1993. Under his leadership, it has evolved from a graphics-chip manufacturer into a major supplier of computing technology used in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The company now has to address several issues at once: the findings of its board investigation, the shareholder lawsuit and questions from US lawmakers about technology exports.

Although Nvidia's board has publicly backed its chief executive, the allegations have placed additional attention on the company's governance and disclosures at a time when investors are already assessing the sustainability of AI-related valuations and spending.

For shareholders, the legal proceedings and the outcome of the independent probe will be important developments to watch. The company has not indicated that its confidential information or US national security has been compromised.