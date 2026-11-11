Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mother Dairy raises milk prices across several categories.

Prices increase by Rs 2-4 per litre in Delhi-NCR.

Rising procurement costs from farmers led to hike.

Second milk price hike from Mother Dairy this year.

Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: Milk consumers in Delhi-NCR will have to pay more for their daily supply as Mother Dairy has announced a price revision across several liquid milk categories. The dairy major has increased milk prices by Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, with the new rates scheduled to come into effect from Thursday, November 12, according to news agency PTI, which cited sources.

The latest increase comes against the backdrop of rising procurement and operational costs, with the company facing higher payments to dairy farmers for milk supplies. The revised prices will apply to multiple variants, including toned milk, full cream milk and double toned milk.

Mother Dairy Milk Price Hike: What's Changing?

The price revision will affect consumers purchasing different varieties of Mother Dairy's liquid milk products. In Delhi-NCR, toned milk sold in bulk will now cost Rs 60 per litre, following an increase of Rs 2.

The price of pouched toned milk has also been revised upwards by Rs 2, taking it from Rs 60 to Rs 62 per litre.

Full cream milk has witnessed the steepest increase among the listed variants. Its price has gone up by Rs 4 per litre, from Rs 72 to Rs 76.

Meanwhile, consumers opting for double toned milk will now have to pay Rs 56 per litre, compared with the earlier price of Rs 54.

Why Has Mother Dairy Increased Milk Prices?

Higher milk procurement costs have been cited as the primary reason behind the latest revision. The company has reportedly been paying more to farmers for procuring raw milk, prompting it to transfer part of the additional financial burden to consumers.

Explaining the decision, the company said: "The procurement prices of milk from farmers have increased, forcing the company to partly pass on the rise in input cost to consumers," it said.

The latest revision reflects the pressure of increasing input costs on dairy businesses, particularly those that depend on a large network of farmers and suppliers to maintain regular milk distribution.

Second Milk Price Increase By Mother Dairy In 2026

The November revision marks Mother Dairy's second milk price increase in 2026. The company had previously raised prices on May 14, 2026.

The latest adjustment is expected to affect household budgets, particularly in urban markets where packaged milk remains a daily essential. With prices rising across multiple variants, consumers purchasing full cream and toned milk will see an increase in their regular expenditure.

Mother Dairy is among the major dairy brands operating in India, with a significant consumer base across Delhi-NCR and other markets. The latest price adjustment comes at a time when rising input costs continue to put pressure on the dairy industry.