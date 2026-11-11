Hardik Pandya Makes Statement After MI Exit, Has A Message For New Captain Shreyas Iyer

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hardik Pandya officially joins Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians.

The trade involved Arshdeep Singh moving to Mumbai Indians.

Pandya then greeted new captain Shreyas and coach Ricky.

Pandya joins PBKS for 18 crore; Arshdeep traded equally.

Hardik Pandya's Message For Punjab Kings: Hardik Pandya has made his first public statement after completing a high-profile move from Mumbai Indians (MI) to Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of IPL 2027. The all-rounder took to social media following the trade, addressing his new captain Shreyas Iyer, head coach Ricky Ponting and the Punjab Kings team.

The move sees Pandya switch franchises in an exchange involving India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh, who will head to Mumbai. With the deal now official, Pandya is preparing for a fresh chapter in the IPL after two separate stints with the five-time champions.

Hardik Pandya's First Message After Joining Punjab Kings

Pandya shared his message on Instagram, making it clear that he is looking forward to being part of the Punjab setup. Addressing the team's leadership and supporters, he wrote:

"Sat Sri Akal. My Captain. Shreyas. My Coach. Ricky. My team. All of Punjab. I am standing behind you."

The message was a direct acknowledgement of Iyer and Ponting, who will lead the team's on-field and coaching setup. Punjab Kings finished as runners-up in IPL 2025 under Iyer's captaincy and Ponting's coaching.

Hardik Pandya Joins PBKS For Rs 18 Crore

Under the terms of the trade, Pandya will join Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, an increase from his previous fee of Rs 16.35 crore at Mumbai Indians. Arshdeep, meanwhile, will move to MI at his existing fee of Rs 18 crore.

The exchange brings an end to Pandya's second spell with Mumbai, where he returned in 2024 and took over the captaincy. He had initially joined the franchise in 2015 and was part of four IPL title-winning campaigns, in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Pandya subsequently moved to Gujarat Titans ahead of the 2022 season. He captained the new franchise to the title in its debut campaign, before leading it to another final in 2023. His return to Mumbai followed ahead of IPL 2024.

Across 162 IPL appearances, Pandya has scored 2,955 runs at a strike rate of 146.28 and taken 82 wickets. His all-round experience will now be available to Punjab as the franchise looks to build on its recent progress.

Arshdeep Singh Begins New IPL Chapter With Mumbai Indians

Arshdeep's departure marks the end of his long association with Punjab Kings. The left-arm seamer made his IPL debut for the franchise in 2019 and went on to become its leading wicket-taker.

He has claimed 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches. Arshdeep took 21 wickets during the 2025 season and added 14 more in 2026.

His arrival gives Mumbai another left-arm pace option alongside its existing bowling resources. The trade, meanwhile, gives Punjab an experienced all-rounder as it looks ahead to the 2027 season.