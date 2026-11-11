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English NewsNewsIndiaAttack On CRPF Patrol Party In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam, Three Jawans Injured

Attack On CRPF Patrol Party In Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam, Three Jawans Injured

Three jawans were reportedly fired upon at Nowpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Written By : Asif Qureshi |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 02:52 PM (IST)

Three CRPF personnel were injured after terrorists opened fire in Nowpora, Akhran, near Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. A counter-operation is currently underway in the area.

Published at : 11 Nov 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
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