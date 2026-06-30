July 1 Reset: Big Changes In Fuel, Aadhaar, Rail Travel, Credit Cards And More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Fuel sales restrictions lifted; gas, ATF prices may revise.

Aadhaar email updates free; passport fees see increase.

Train ticketless travel penalty doubles; credit card rules revised.

A host of regulatory and policy changes will come into effect across India from July 1, with implications for household expenses and everyday transactions. The changes span fuel sales, LPG pricing, Aadhaar services, passport fees, railway travel, credit cards and vehicle prices.

Here's a look at what is changing.

Restrictions On Petrol And Diesel Sales Withdrawn

The government had imposed temporary restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel on June 12 amid the West Asia crisis.

Under the measures, retail fuel stations were permitted to sell a maximum of 200 litres of diesel per customer or vehicle per day. Bulk consumers from industrial and commercial sectors were also directed to purchase fuel from designated consumer pumps instead of retail outlets. The restrictions were introduced to prevent hoarding and black marketing.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, however, issued an order on June 29 withdrawing these restrictions with effect from July 1.

According to the ministry, a review of the supply situation found that the measures were no longer required. As a result, the 200-litre diesel limit will be removed and bulk consumers will once again be able to purchase fuel through normal channels. The ministry said the decision reflects improved supply conditions and the restoration of normal fuel availability.

LPG, CNG, PNG And ATF Prices May Be Revised

Oil marketing companies review fuel and gas prices on the first day of every month.

Accordingly, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders, CNG, PNG, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) may be revised on July 1.

Domestic LPG cylinder prices have remained unchanged over the past few months, making this month's revision closely watched.

Aadhaar Email Updates To Be Free

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has announced that adding or updating an email address in Aadhaar will now be free of cost.

Earlier, the service carried a fee of Rs 75, but from July 1 to December 31, users will be able to update their email addresses free of charge through the new Aadhaar mobile app.

The waiver applies only to updates made through the new app. Those using other methods will continue to pay the applicable fee.

UIDAI is also discontinuing the older mAadhaar app, replacing it with the new Aadhaar app featuring enhanced security and simplified user features.

Passport Fees Increased

The Ministry of External Affairs has revised passport fees under the Passport (Amendment) Rules, 2026, notified on June 20. The revised fees come into effect from July 1 and mark the first major passport fee revision in nearly 14 years.

The fee for a 36-page ordinary passport has been increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500, while the Tatkal fee has risen from Rs 3,500 to Rs 5,000.

For a 60-page ordinary passport, the fee has gone up from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,500, while the Tatkal fee has increased from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000.

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Higher charges will also apply for passport re-issuance, lost or damaged passports, police clearance certificates and passports for minors.

The validity period remains unchanged, with adult passports continuing to be valid for 10 years.

Minimum Penalty For Ticketless Train Travel Doubled

Travelling without a valid railway ticket will become more expensive from July 1.

The minimum penalty for travelling without a ticket or with an improper ticket has been increased from Rs 250 to Rs 500 under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Act, 2026, through amendments to Sections 137 and 138 of the Railways Act, 1989.

According to the Railways, the move is intended to curb ticketless travel and strengthen ticket enforcement.

The maximum punishment awarded by courts remains unchanged at up to six months' imprisonment, or a fine of Rs 1,000, or both.

Credit Card Rules Revised

SBI Card is revising reward point rules for select PhonePe SBI Credit Cards from July 1, affecting eligible cardholders.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank is also updating the terms for its Regalia Gold Credit Card.

Under the revised rules, cardholders must spend at least Rs 60,000 in the previous quarter to qualify for complimentary domestic airport lounge access.

Vehicle Prices To Increase

Buying a new vehicle is also set to become more expensive.

Tata Motors will increase prices of its petrol, diesel and electric passenger vehicles by up to 1.5 per cent from July 1. Prices of the company's commercial vehicles will rise by up to 2.5 per cent.

Kia India will also increase prices across its entire vehicle lineup by up to 2 per cent from July 1.

Both companies have attributed the price hikes to rising raw material costs and inflation.

No New Income Tax Return Rule From July 1

While reports in some quarters have suggested changes to income tax return rules from July 1, no such change is taking effect on that date.

Income tax return filing for Assessment Year 2026–27 is already underway.

The deadline for salaried taxpayers and non-audit cases remains July 31. For non-audit business taxpayers, the deadline is August 31, while audit cases must file returns by October 31.

Taxpayers are advised to file their returns within the prescribed deadlines to avoid penalties and inconvenience.

Rule For Consumers Having Both LPG And PNG Connections

Consumers who have both LPG cylinder and piped natural gas (PNG) connections were given a 90-day window by the government to shift to PNG.

That deadline ends on June 30, and the rule could begin to take effect from July 1.

However, it is important to note that the government has not announced any immediate suspension of LPG supply for consumers holding both connections.

Consumers are therefore not required to panic, but updating their connection details within the stipulated timeframe would be advisable.

Bottom Line

Several regulatory changes come into force from July 1, with some expected to increase household expenses while others provide relief. Understanding these changes in advance can help consumers avoid unnecessary costs and complete essential tasks on time.

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