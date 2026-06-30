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English NewsBusinessDalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Falls 80 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Falls 80 Points, Nifty Tests 24K

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex declined 103 points to open at 76,624 and the Nifty fell 40 points to open trade at 23,908 at 9: 15 AM.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 03:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Indian indices fell Tuesday, Sensex 76,647 and Nifty 23,865.
  • Investors focused on US-Iran Doha negotiations amid geopolitical tensions.
  • Brent crude declined to $72.74; Asian markets presented a mixed picture.

The Indian benchmark indices witnessed a fall on Tuesday as the Sensex fell 80 points to close at 76,647 and the Nifty ended over 80 points lower to close trade at 23,865 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Maruti, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Eternal and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, UltraCement, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 1.06 per cent and the Nifty 100 fell 0.24 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare index gained 1.45 per cent and the Nifty IT index fell 2.73 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex declined 103 points to open at 76,624 and the Nifty fell 40 points to open trade at 23,908 at 9: 15 AM.

Focus Shifts To Doha Negotiations

Indian equity markets are expected to trade with a cautious bias as investors closely monitor renewed geopolitical tensions ahead of the next round of US-Iran negotiations.

ALSO READ: ITR Filing Last Date 2026: July 31 Deadline for Salaried Taxpayers, Revised Return Rules, Section 143(2) Notices Explained

Investor attention is now firmly focused on the upcoming talks in Doha, with hopes that diplomatic progress will help ease regional tensions, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth-tech firm, said.

Oil Prices Decline

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.56 per cent lower at USD 72.74 per barrel.

Asian Markets Mixed, US Equities Advance

Asian markets presented a mixed picture, with South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Shanghai's SSE Composite trading higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was in the red.

Overnight, US equities ended on a strong note. The Nasdaq Composite surged 2.07 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18 per cent.

Benchmark Indices End Lower

On Monday, the Sensex fell 372.10 points, or 0.48 per cent, to close at 76,728.37. The Nifty declined 109.75 points, or 0.46 per cent, to settle at 23,946.25.

ALSO READ: Indians Sell More Gold As Households Cash In On Old Jewellery Amid Falling Prices

Before You Go

BREAKING NOW: Indore fire tragedy as EV short circuit triggers deadly explosions

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, the Sensex fell 80 points to close at 76,647, and the Nifty ended over 80 points lower to close trade at 23,865.

What are investors closely monitoring?

Investors are closely monitoring renewed geopolitical tensions ahead of the next round of US-Iran negotiations. Their attention is on the upcoming talks in Doha for diplomatic progress.

How did Brent crude oil prices perform?

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.56 percent lower, settling at USD 72.74 per barrel.

What was the performance of Asian markets?

Asian markets presented a mixed picture. South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, and Shanghai's SSE Composite traded higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was in the red.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sensex Oil Prices Stock Markets Breaking News Closing Bell Nifty ABP Live US IRan War
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