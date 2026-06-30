On Tuesday, the Sensex fell 80 points to close at 76,647, and the Nifty ended over 80 points lower to close trade at 23,865.
Dalal Street Ends Higher As Sensex Falls 80 Points, Nifty Tests 24K
Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex declined 103 points to open at 76,624 and the Nifty fell 40 points to open trade at 23,908 at 9: 15 AM.
- Indian indices fell Tuesday, Sensex 76,647 and Nifty 23,865.
- Investors focused on US-Iran Doha negotiations amid geopolitical tensions.
- Brent crude declined to $72.74; Asian markets presented a mixed picture.
The Indian benchmark indices witnessed a fall on Tuesday as the Sensex fell 80 points to close at 76,647 and the Nifty ended over 80 points lower to close trade at 23,865 at 3:30 PM.
In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks like Maruti, Titan, Bajaj Finance, Eternal and Adani Ports. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks such as Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, UltraCement, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals.
In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 50 gained 1.06 per cent and the Nifty 100 fell 0.24 per cent. Sectorally, the Nifty Midsmall Healthcare index gained 1.45 per cent and the Nifty IT index fell 2.73 per cent.
Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex declined 103 points to open at 76,624 and the Nifty fell 40 points to open trade at 23,908 at 9: 15 AM.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Indian benchmark indices perform on Tuesday?
What are investors closely monitoring?
Investors are closely monitoring renewed geopolitical tensions ahead of the next round of US-Iran negotiations. Their attention is on the upcoming talks in Doha for diplomatic progress.
How did Brent crude oil prices perform?
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.56 percent lower, settling at USD 72.74 per barrel.
What was the performance of Asian markets?
Asian markets presented a mixed picture. South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225, and Shanghai's SSE Composite traded higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was in the red.