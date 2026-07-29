Top 5 Highest Dividend-Paying Stocks In FY26: Do You Own Any?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Five Indian companies recorded highest dividend yields in FY26.

Vedanta led with 13.13% yield, distributing Rs 34 per share.

Angel One (8.16%) and JSW Dulux (7.03%) ranked next.

Dividend yield has emerged as a key metric for income-seeking investors in an environment where capital returns from equities are increasingly scrutinised.

In FY26, a distinct set of companies stood out not just for their payout generosity but for the consistency and scale of their distributions.

Drawn from sectors as varied as metals, financial services, paints, coal mining, and information technology, these five companies recorded the highest trailing dividend yields among listed Indian equities.

Quick Reference:

FY26 Dividend Snapshot Vedanta Ltd: 13.13 per cent Yield, Rs 34 per share Vedanta declared three interim dividends in FY 2025-26, totalling Rs 34 per share, comprising Rs 7 in June 2025, Rs 16 in August 2025, and Rs 11 in March 2026, resulting in a cumulative payout of approximately Rs 13,300 crore for the year.

The Anil Agarwal-led diversified natural resources company, with a market capitalisation of Rs 1,01,254 crore, delivered a one-year stock return of 58.24 per cent, making it a standout performer on both the price and income front.

All payouts were structured as interim dividends, with no final dividend declared for the year.

Angel One Ltd: 8.16 per cent Yield, Rs 24.75 Per Share Angel One's 30th Annual General Meeting confirmed a total dividend of Rs 24.75 per share for FY26, representing two interim tranches.

The company declared its first interim dividend of Rs 23 per share alongside its Q3 FY26 results in January 2026, simultaneously approving a 1:10 Stock Split.

A second interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share on post-split equity was subsequently approved in March 2026.

With a market capitalisation of Rs 27,643 crore and a one-year return of 16.03 per cent, the stockbroking firm maintained its track record of consistent shareholder payouts despite a challenging year for retail broking volumes.

JSW Dulux Ltd: 7.03 per cent Yield, Rs 206 Per Share Including Special Interim JSW Dulux paid a special interim dividend of Rs 156 per share during FY26, followed by a recommended final dividend of Rs 50 per share, bringing the total payout for the year to Rs 206 per equity share.

The company, formerly known as Akzo Nobel India and rebranded after JSW Paints acquired a 61.20 per cent controlling stake in December 2025, reported consolidated revenue of Rs 3,697.70 crore for FY26.

With a market cap of Rs 13,339 crore and a one-year return of negative 22.11 per cent, the stock's appeal in FY26 was significantly underpinned by its exceptional dividend distributions arising from the ownership transition.

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Coal India Ltd: 6.52 per cent Yield, Rs 26.50 Per Share Across Four Payouts Coal India's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per equity share for FY26, in addition to three interim dividends declared during the year.

The interim dividends comprised Rs 5.50 in July 2025, Rs 10.25 in October 2025, and Rs 5.50 in February 2026, taking the total interim dividend to Rs 21.25 per share.

Together with the proposed final dividend, the company's total dividend for FY26 stood at Rs 26.50 per share.

The Maharatna PSU, with a market capitalisation of Rs 2,52,764 crore, delivered a one-year return of 8.40 per cent and remained among India's most consistent dividend-paying public sector enterprises.

Wipro Ltd: 6.44 per cent Yield, Rs 11 Per Share Treated As Final For FY26 Wipro declared an aggregate interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY26, comprising Rs 5 declared in July 2025 and Rs 6 declared in January 2026 and confirmed that these interim payouts would be treated as the final dividend for the year.

The IT major, carrying a market capitalisation of Rs 1,79,168 crore, reported a one-year return of negative 27.57 per cent, reflecting broader sectoral headwinds.

Despite the stock's underperformance on price, the company returned significant cash to shareholders and additionally announced a Rs 15,000 crore buyback at Rs 250 per share during FY26.

Disclaimer: The article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice.

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