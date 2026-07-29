IIP Data: Manufacturing Output Climbs 7.8% As Industrial Growth Picks Up In June

India's industrial output expanded by 7.3% year-on-year in June. Its external demand showed resilience despite global uncertainties, as reflected in goods export pick-up in Q1 FY27.
India's Industrial Output Rises 7.3% In June As Manufacturing Growth Strengthens: Report
India's industrial sector posted broad-based growth in June, with manufacturing, electrical equipment and motor vehicles leading the expansion.
- India's industrial output expanded 7.3% year-on-year in June.
- Manufacturing expanded 7.8% in June, with 19 subsectors gaining.
- Q1 FY27 industrial output rose 5.8% year-on-year.
New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) India’s industrial demand remained resilient externally with 7.3 per cent year‑on‑year output expansion in June, a report said on Wednesday.
"India’s external demand has shown resilience even amid global uncertainties, as reflected in a pick-up in goods exports in Q1 FY27. Another critical factor will be sustaining domestic demand amid a deficit monsoon and rising inflation," the report from CareEdge Ratings said.
The industrial sector saw healthy performance across sectors, except mining and quarrying, while manufacturing recorded a strong growth of 7.8 per cent in June compared to 5.2 per cent in the preceding month, with 19 of 23 manufacturing subsectors posting gains.
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Double‑digit gains were seen in electrical equipment (34 per cent), motor vehicles, trailers and semi‑trailers (17.5 per cent).
Textiles saw 13.7 per cent growth, food products stood at 10.8 per cent and other non‑metallic mineral products at 12.9 per cent.
On a use‑based classification, capital goods output jumped 14.2 per cent, intermediate goods 9.3 per cent, consumer durables 7.7 per cent, infrastructure and construction goods 7.5 per cent and primary goods 4.9 per cent, the report added.
On a quarterly basis, the index of industrial production (IIP) rose 5.8 per cent year‑on‑year in Q1 FY27, with electrical equipment and motor vehicles among the major segments showing strong growth of 25.8 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.
Rainfall deficit has narrowed from 40 per cent at the end of June to 15.8 per cent as of July 28, 2026, but remains below normal.
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"While it is still early to assess the impact of monsoon on rural demand, the improvement in kharif sowing over the last few weeks is a positive development. Overall, India’s industrial activity will need to navigate an increasingly uncertain external environment alongside emerging domestic challenges," it added.
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
What was India's industrial output expansion in June?
How did the manufacturing sector perform in June?
The manufacturing sector recorded strong growth of 7.8% in June, up from 5.2% in the preceding month. 19 of 23 manufacturing subsectors posted gains, showing broad-based improvement.
Which sectors experienced significant growth in June?
Double-digit gains were seen in electrical equipment (34%), motor vehicles (17.5%), textiles (13.7%), food products (10.8%), and other non-metallic mineral products (12.9%).
What is the current monsoon situation and its impact?
The rainfall deficit narrowed to 15.8% by July 28, 2026, from 40% at June end, but remains below normal. Improved kharif sowing is a positive, but rural demand impact is still uncertain.