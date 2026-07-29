Stock Markets End Higher As Sensex Rises Over 800 Points Nifty Tests 24,300

The Indian benchmark indices gained on Wednesday as the Sensex rose 888 points to end at 77,654 and the Nifty rose 264 points to close at 24,250 at 3:30 PM.

In the 30-share BSE Sensex, among the top gainers were stocks such as Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, Trent, L&T and Tata Steel. Meanwhile, the laggards included stocks like NTPC, Bharat Electronics, PowerGrid, Mahindra and Mahindra and Adani Ports.

In the broader markets, the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 1.48 per cent as volatility declined. Sectorally, the Nifty Realy index tumbled 0.33 per cent and the Nifty IT index jumped 2.32 per cent.

Previously, during the early morning session, the Sensex rang the opening bell above 77,450, soaring about 700 points, while the NSE Nifty50 climbed close to 200 points and traded over 24,150, as of 9:15 AM.

Asian Markets Mixed Due To West Asia Tensions

Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Wednesday as investors assessed the impact of renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia while awaiting the US Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.49 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi fell 2.08 per cent in morning trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng, however, gained 1.45 per cent, supported by buying in select heavyweight stocks.

Wall Street Ends Mixed Ahead of Fed Policy Decision

US markets ended Tuesday's session with mixed results as investors positioned themselves ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.03 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.21 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite, however, slipped 0.22 per cent.

Market participants widely expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged.

Oil Rallies, Gold Slips

Crude oil prices surged after reports of a ballistic missile attack targeting a US military base in West Asia heightened geopolitical concerns and clouded ongoing diplomatic efforts in the region.

Brent crude's July futures rose 4.32 per cent to $87.72 per barrel during early trade.

Meanwhile, precious metals traded with a subdued tone ahead of the Fed decision. Gold futures fell 0.33 per cent, while silver futures edged 0.13 per cent higher.

Analysts Expect Consolidation to Continue

Market experts believe benchmark indices remain in a consolidation phase, with investors awaiting stronger triggers before taking fresh positions.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Securities, said the previous trading session reflected indecision, with benchmark indices moving in a narrow range despite volatility during the monthly July derivatives expiry.

"The broader market structure continues to remain neutral, suggesting investors are awaiting a decisive breakout," he said.

According to Chouhan, a sustained move above the 24,050 level on the Nifty could attract fresh buying and potentially push the index towards the 24,150-24,200 zone.

However, he cautioned that a fall below 23,900 could intensify selling pressure and drag the benchmark towards lower support levels.

He also advised investors to remain selective, suggesting that fresh long positions may offer a better risk-reward opportunity on declines rather than chasing rallies, while using any near-term pullback to trim weaker positions.

With volatility expected to remain elevated, analysts believe global cues and sector-specific earnings are likely to determine the market's direction over the coming sessions.