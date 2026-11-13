Jensen Huang Steps Down: Could One Of These 3 Indian-Origin Executives Lead Nvidia Next?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jensen Huang resigned; Colette Kress became interim CEO.

Nvidia seeks CEO, assessing internal and external candidates.

Three Indian-origin executives considered among potential successors.

Nvidia is looking at both internal and external candidates to find a successor to co-founder Jensen Huang, who resigned as chief executive with immediate effect on Thursday. Three Indian-origin technology executives, Sanjay Mehrotra, Nikesh Arora and Thomas Kurian, are among the names emerging in discussions over the leadership transition, according to multiple media reports.

Mehrotra heads Micron Technology, Arora is the chief executive of Palo Alto Networks, while Kurian leads Google Cloud. Their experience across semiconductors, cybersecurity and cloud computing has brought them into consideration as Nvidia begins the process of identifying its next leader.

The company has appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. It has also named longtime director Harvey Jones as its first-ever board chairman.

According to Bloomberg, Nvidia has engaged an external firm to help identify potential candidates. The search comes at a crucial time for the chipmaker, which has evolved from a graphics processor manufacturer into one of the world's most valuable technology companies and a leading supplier of artificial intelligence processors under Huang's leadership.

Who Are The Indian-Origin Executives In The Nvidia CEO Succession Race?

The three executives being discussed for the position have experience in different segments of the technology industry.

Sanjay Mehrotra has spent decades in the semiconductor business and currently leads Micron Technology, reported TOI. During his tenure, the company's shares have gained more than 2,700%, supported partly by growing demand for memory chips used in AI infrastructure. He has also led Micron through the industry's cyclical periods of expansion and contraction.

Nikesh Arora has been at the helm of Palo Alto Networks since 2018, overseeing the company's growth in AI-powered cybersecurity. Before joining the cybersecurity firm, he was president and chief operating officer of SoftBank. He also spent a decade at Google.

Thomas Kurian brings experience in cloud infrastructure, enterprise software and artificial intelligence services. As CEO of Google Cloud, he oversees a major technology business that works with corporate customers across industries and competes in the expanding cloud computing and AI markets.

Nvidia Also Considering Internal Executives And Other Global Tech Leaders

The succession discussions are not limited to external candidates. Nvidia could also look at executives who have been part of the company's growth and understand its technology and operations.

Kress, who has taken over as interim CEO, is among the potential internal contenders. Another name is vice-president Ian Buck, who helped develop CUDA, Nvidia's software platform that made its graphics processors central to modern AI computing.

Among other external possibilities are Arm CEO Rene Haas and Johny Srouji, Apple's chief hardware officer.

The board will have to assess candidates from within and outside the company as it looks for a leader to take charge after Huang's more than three decades at the helm.

Why Did Jensen Huang Resign As Nvidia CEO?

Huang's resignation comes amid reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship involving a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of being a Chinese spy.

The reports have raised national security concerns in the US and prompted calls for investigations. Nvidia has maintained that there is no reason to believe that its trade secrets or national security interests were compromised.

Huang, who co-founded Nvidia in 1993, apologised to his wife, children and employees, admitting that he had been “unfaithful to my wife”.

With Kress handling the company on an interim basis, the board is now considering its options for permanent leadership as Nvidia prepares for a transition after Huang's long association with the chipmaker.