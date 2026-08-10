Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom HDFC Bank cut MCLR by 5 basis points.

EMI reductions depend on individual loan benchmark linkage.

Older MCLR loans may benefit, newer ones unaffected.

A 5-basis-point reduction in HDFC Bank's lending rates may sound like welcome news for borrowers, but it does not necessarily mean cheaper EMIs for everyone.

HDFC Bank has lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) across most of its listed tenures from August 7, 2026, reported Business Standard. Yet the impact of the move depends on something many borrowers may not immediately check: which benchmark their loan is linked to.

For customers with older MCLR-linked loans, the latest reduction could eventually bring some relief. But for most newer floating-rate retail loans, the MCLR change is unlikely to be the direct trigger for a lower interest rate.

First Check Your Loan Benchmark

The most important thing for an HDFC Bank borrower is not simply the bank's latest MCLR announcement, but the benchmark mentioned in the loan agreement.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shifted new floating-rate personal and retail loans to an external benchmark framework from October 2019. Banks can use benchmarks such as the RBI repo rate or specified Treasury bill rates for these loans.

This means a borrower with an older MCLR-linked loan and someone with a newer external benchmark-linked loan can be affected differently by the same HDFC Bank announcement.

For an MCLR-linked borrower, the latest reduction can matter. But even then, the change in the bank's benchmark does not automatically mean the borrower's interest rate will fall immediately.

HDFC Bank's New MCLR Rates

HDFC Bank has reduced its MCLR by 5 bps across six of its seven listed tenures. The two-year MCLR has been left unchanged.

Tenure Earlier MCLR New MCLR Overnight 8.05% 8.00% 1 month 8.05% 8.00% 3 months 8.20% 8.15% 6 months 8.35% 8.30% 1 year 8.45% 8.40% 2 years 8.55% 8.55% 3 years 8.70% 8.65%

The five-bps reduction is equal to 0.05 percentage point. Following the revision, HDFC Bank's MCLR ranges from 8% to 8.65%, depending on the reset tenor.

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A Lower MCLR Does Not Equal A 5 Bps Rate Cut For Everyone

Consider a borrower whose loan is linked to HDFC Bank's one-year MCLR.

The benchmark has moved from 8.45% to 8.40%. However, the borrower's actual lending rate also depends on the spread charged by the bank.

In simple terms:

Loan interest rate = Benchmark rate + Spread

Therefore, even where the MCLR has fallen by five bps, the final rate applicable to a particular borrower depends on the terms of the loan agreement.

This is why simply comparing the old and new MCLR figures may not be enough to determine the actual saving on a loan.

Your Reset Date Could Decide When You See The Benefit

There is another reason why borrowers should not expect an immediate change in their EMIs.

MCLR-linked loans are repriced according to the reset frequency specified in the loan agreement. RBI rules require the reset period for MCLR-linked floating-rate loans to be one year or less.

So, two HDFC Bank customers with similar MCLR-linked loans may not see the impact of the latest rate revision at the same time.

A borrower whose reset date is approaching could see the revised benchmark applied sooner, while another customer may have to wait until their next scheduled reset.

Before calculating any expected saving, borrowers should therefore find out:

1. The benchmark linked to the loan

2. The spread charged over that benchmark

3. The next reset date

These three details provide a clearer picture of whether the MCLR reduction will affect the loan and when.

Home Loan Borrowers Need To Look Beyond MCLR

For people with home loans, the latest announcement may not have the effect they expect.

Most new floating-rate retail loans are generally linked to an external benchmark rather than MCLR. For such borrowers, changes in the underlying external benchmark and the spread specified in the loan agreement are more relevant to the interest rate.

The RBI has mandated that external benchmark-linked loans be reset at least once every three months.

So, an HDFC Bank home loan customer should first establish whether the loan is MCLR-linked or externally benchmarked before assuming that the latest announcement will lower the EMI.

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Is This A Good Time To Switch Your Loan?

A five-bps MCLR reduction alone may not be sufficient reason to switch an existing loan.

Borrowers considering a switch should compare the actual effective interest rate on their current loan with the rates available on alternative loans. The calculation should include processing fees, conversion or switching charges and other applicable costs.

For an MCLR-linked borrower, the latest reduction could provide some benefit. However, if the existing loan carries a significantly higher rate than an alternative loan structure, the potential savings from switching could be more meaningful than the five-bps MCLR reduction itself.

RBI rules also provide certain options for eligible floating-rate personal loans, including switching to a fixed rate where the lender offers that facility, or prepaying the loan, subject to applicable terms and charges.