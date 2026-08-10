India-Czech Defence Tie-Up Opens New Path For Ammunition Manufacturing Technology

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS) has entered into a technology partnership with Czech Republic-based DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group, to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities for small-calibre ammunition in India.

VTDS, which holds a licence for the manufacture and proof-testing of small arms and ammunition, said the agreement will facilitate the transfer of international manufacturing technology and expertise to its Indian operations.

The partnership comes as India continues to expand domestic defence manufacturing and encourage greater participation from private industry. For VTDS, the agreement provides an opportunity to combine Czech manufacturing expertise with local production capabilities as the company works towards developing an indigenous ammunition manufacturing ecosystem.

Czech technology to support domestic production

Under the agreement, DEUS Automation will provide manufacturing technology for small-calibre ammunition production in India. The collaboration is expected to help VTDS establish production systems based on international quality standards, precision engineering practices and modern manufacturing processes.

The technology transfer is also intended to strengthen the company's ability to develop ammunition manufacturing capabilities within India, while creating scope for further technological development and industrial cooperation.

Founded by Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, and Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS has focused on building capabilities in the small arms and ammunition segment. The company said its manufacturing and proof-testing licence from forms an important part of its efforts to develop domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing cutting-edge global defence technologies to India through trusted international collaborations," said Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, VTDS. "By working with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, we are taking a meaningful step towards building world-class manufacturing capabilities in India while contributing to the nation's long-term defence preparedness and industrial self-reliance."

Focus on technology exchange and industrial capability

The agreement also places emphasis on longer-term cooperation rather than only the immediate transfer of production technology. According to the companies, the partnership is expected to create opportunities for continued exchange of expertise, manufacturing knowledge and innovation between Indian and Czech defence industries.

Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS, said the collaboration is intended to support the development of a broader industrial ecosystem.

"This collaboration is not only about technology transfer; it is about building a sustainable ecosystem of innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strategic capability. We believe partnerships of this nature will play an important role in strengthening India's defence manufacturing landscape and creating enduring industrial value for the future."

Representing DEUS Automation a.s., Mr. Alex Černý, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, and Mr. Ondřej Černý, Manager of Sales, Projects & Purchase, highlighted the long-term industrial nature of the agreement. They said the partnership would focus on technology exchange, advanced manufacturing and innovation, while supporting India's expanding defence manufacturing ambitions through the transfer of established international expertise and production technologies.

Partnership aligns with Make in India push

The collaboration is aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, particularly their focus on increasing domestic defence production.

By introducing advanced manufacturing technology into local production, the partnership could support efforts to reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic supply chains. It also provides a framework for building production capabilities that can support India's broader requirements in the small-calibre ammunition segment.

For VTDS, the agreement marks an expansion of its approach of combining international technology partnerships with domestic manufacturing. The company said the collaboration will also provide a foundation for future cooperation in technology development, industrial production and innovation.

The partnership adds another dimension to defence industrial ties between India and the Czech Republic, with both sides looking to deepen cooperation through manufacturing and technology exchange. For the Indian company, the immediate focus will be on applying the transferred expertise to establish modern small-calibre ammunition production capabilities in the country.