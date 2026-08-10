India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessIndia-Czech Defence Tie-Up Opens New Path For Ammunition Manufacturing Technology

India-Czech Defence Tie-Up Opens New Path For Ammunition Manufacturing Technology

VTDS partners with Czech firm DEUS Automation to bring advanced small-calibre ammunition manufacturing technology to India, strengthening domestic defence production and supporting the Make in India initiative.

Written By : ABP Live Focus |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 08:18 PM (IST)

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS) has entered into a technology partnership with Czech Republic-based DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group, to develop advanced manufacturing capabilities for small-calibre ammunition in India.

VTDS, which holds a licence for the manufacture and proof-testing of small arms and ammunition, said the agreement will facilitate the transfer of international manufacturing technology and expertise to its Indian operations.

The partnership comes as India continues to expand domestic defence manufacturing and encourage greater participation from private industry. For VTDS, the agreement provides an opportunity to combine Czech manufacturing expertise with local production capabilities as the company works towards developing an indigenous ammunition manufacturing ecosystem.

Czech technology to support domestic production

Under the agreement, DEUS Automation will provide manufacturing technology for small-calibre ammunition production in India. The collaboration is expected to help VTDS establish production systems based on international quality standards, precision engineering practices and modern manufacturing processes.

The technology transfer is also intended to strengthen the company's ability to develop ammunition manufacturing capabilities within India, while creating scope for further technological development and industrial cooperation.

Founded by Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, and Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS has focused on building capabilities in the small arms and ammunition segment. The company said its manufacturing and proof-testing licence from forms an important part of its efforts to develop domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.

"This partnership reflects our commitment to bringing cutting-edge global defence technologies to India through trusted international collaborations," said Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director, VTDS. "By working with DEUS Automation a.s., a sister company of the STV Group of the Czech Republic, we are taking a meaningful step towards building world-class manufacturing capabilities in India while contributing to the nation's long-term defence preparedness and industrial self-reliance."

Focus on technology exchange and industrial capability

The agreement also places emphasis on longer-term cooperation rather than only the immediate transfer of production technology. According to the companies, the partnership is expected to create opportunities for continued exchange of expertise, manufacturing knowledge and innovation between Indian and Czech defence industries.

Prikansha Luthra, Co-Founder and Director, VTDS, said the collaboration is intended to support the development of a broader industrial ecosystem.

"This collaboration is not only about technology transfer; it is about building a sustainable ecosystem of innovation, manufacturing excellence, and strategic capability. We believe partnerships of this nature will play an important role in strengthening India's defence manufacturing landscape and creating enduring industrial value for the future."

Representing DEUS Automation a.s., Mr. Alex Černý, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board, and Mr. Ondřej Černý, Manager of Sales, Projects & Purchase, highlighted the long-term industrial nature of the agreement. They said the partnership would focus on technology exchange, advanced manufacturing and innovation, while supporting India's expanding defence manufacturing ambitions through the transfer of established international expertise and production technologies.

Partnership aligns with Make in India push

The collaboration is aligned with the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, particularly their focus on increasing domestic defence production.

By introducing advanced manufacturing technology into local production, the partnership could support efforts to reduce import dependence and strengthen domestic supply chains. It also provides a framework for building production capabilities that can support India's broader requirements in the small-calibre ammunition segment.

For VTDS, the agreement marks an expansion of its approach of combining international technology partnerships with domestic manufacturing. The company said the collaboration will also provide a foundation for future cooperation in technology development, industrial production and innovation.

The partnership adds another dimension to defence industrial ties between India and the Czech Republic, with both sides looking to deepen cooperation through manufacturing and technology exchange. For the Indian company, the immediate focus will be on applying the transferred expertise to establish modern small-calibre ammunition production capabilities in the country.

Published at : 10 Aug 2026 08:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions (VTDS) DEUS Automation

Top Headlines

Business
India-Czech Defence Tie-Up Opens New Path For Ammunition Manufacturing Technology
India-Czech Defence Tie-Up Opens New Path For Ammunition Manufacturing Technology
Business
Dalal Street On Edge As Benchmarks Remain Rangebound, Sensex Tests 24,600, Nifty Marginally Up
Dalal Street On Edge As Benchmarks Remain Rangebound, Sensex Tests 24,600, Nifty Marginally Up
Business
Mahindra’s New SUV Coming On August 15? Vision S Could Expand Scorpio Line-Up
Mahindra’s New SUV Coming On August 15? Vision S Could Expand Scorpio Line-Up
Business
HDFC Bank MCLR Cut: Will Your EMI Actually Fall? Here's What Borrowers Need To Check
HDFC Bank Cuts MCLR By 5 Bps: Does This Mean Cheaper Loans For You?

Videos

BIG UPDATE: Jharkhand Students Face Water Cannon, Refuse to Back Down
BIG BREAKING: Jharkhand Students Reach Assembly Via Back Route, Break 7 Barricades
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Halted 300 Metres From Old Assembly, Demand March Ahead
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Break 3 Barricades, March Toward Assembly
Assembly March: Fasting protester Devendra Mahto reaches the march site by ambulance

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget