India's 8th WTO Trade Policy Review Begins Today: What To Expect

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English NewsBusinessIndia's Trade Policies Under WTO Lens Today: Exports, FTAs, GST Reforms In Focus

India's Trade Policies Under WTO Lens Today: Exports, FTAs, GST Reforms In Focus

India's trade policies will come under global scrutiny as the WTO begins its eighth Trade Policy Review, with discussions expected to focus on export growth, free trade agreements, and GST reforms.

Written By : ABP Live Business |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's WTO trade policy review held July 21-23.
  • Review assesses policies 2021-2025, showcasing economic resilience.
  • Exports reached $863.1 billion, highlighting digital trade reforms.

India's eighth Trade Policy Review (TPR) at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) will be held on July 21 and July 23, with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal heading the country's official delegation, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement on Monday.

The review will examine India's trade policies and measures implemented between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2025. Under the WTO's Trade Policy Review Mechanism, all member countries undergo periodic assessments, with the frequency determined by their share of global trade. India is reviewed once every five years.

The exercise is based on two documents, the Government Report submitted by the member under review and an independent report prepared by the WTO Secretariat, which is circulated among all WTO members.

Review Prepared Over 14 Months

According to the ministry, preparations for India's latest review began in June 2025.

Over the next 14 months, the Department of Commerce coordinated with more than 100 ministries, departments and organisations to compile information and complete the review process.

The ministry said the review reflects India's economic performance during a period marked by global uncertainty.

"India's performance during the review period has demonstrated remarkable resilience. Following the pandemic-induced contraction and increased global uncertainties, the economy staged a strong rebound and has since sustained high growth rates, establishing itself as the fastest-growing among major economies," the statement said.

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Exports, Trade Reforms To Feature In Review

The ministry said India's external trade remained resilient despite challenging global conditions.

According to the statement, the country's combined merchandise and services exports reached an all-time high of $863.1 billion in 2025-26, compared with $676.5 billion in 2021-22, representing growth of 6.3 per cent.

The Government Report and the WTO Secretariat Report also highlight India's trade engagement through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), reforms aimed at rationalising and simplifying the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and digital initiatives such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the wider use of digital tools to facilitate trade.

More Than 900 Queries Raised By WTO Members

The review has generated considerable interest among WTO members.

As of July 20, more than 900 questions had been submitted by member countries seeking written responses from India, according to the ministry.

The queries cover a broad range of areas, including digitisation and related reforms, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), women's participation in the economy, the Viksit Bharat vision and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

More than 40 WTO members are expected to make formal statements during the review sessions.

The Indian delegation will present the country's position on issues raised by members and outline India's perspective on future trade priorities, the ministry said.

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WTO Review Promotes Transparency In Trade Policies

The Trade Policy Review serves as one of the WTO's key transparency mechanisms.

Conducted by the Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB), which comprises the organisation's entire membership, the exercise provides a comprehensive peer review of a country's trade policies, covering both border and behind-the-border measures.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the process is intended to improve transparency, predictability and understanding of members' trade policies within the multilateral trading system.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of India's Trade Policy Review (TPR) at the WTO?

The review examines India's trade policies and measures implemented between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2025. It aims to improve transparency, predictability, and understanding of the country's trade policies.

How often does India undergo a Trade Policy Review by the WTO?

Under the WTO's Trade Policy Review Mechanism, all member countries undergo periodic assessments. India is reviewed once every five years, with the frequency determined by its share of global trade.

What documents are used for India's Trade Policy Review?

The review is based on two documents: the Government Report submitted by India and an independent report prepared by the WTO Secretariat. Both reports are circulated among all WTO members.

What key areas will be highlighted during India's Trade Policy Review?

The review will highlight India's exports, trade reforms like FTAs and GST, and digital initiatives such as UPI. It also covers MSMEs, women's participation in the economy, and the Viksit Bharat vision.

About the author ABP Live Business

ABP Live Business is your daily window into India’s money matters, tracking stock market moves, gold and silver prices, auto industry shifts, global and domestic economic trends, and the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, with sharp, reliable reporting that helps readers stay informed, invested, and ahead of the curve.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Exports FTA World Trade Organisation Wto INDIA FTAs GST Reform Wto Trade Policy India Trade Policy Review
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