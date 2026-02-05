Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'

India-US Trade Deal Nears Finish Line As Goyal Signals Joint Statement In '4-5 Days'

India and the US move closer to a trade pact as Goyal signals a joint statement soon, amid tariff cuts, energy commitments, and opposition demands for transparency.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 05 Feb 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India-US Trade Deal: India and the United States are edging closer to formally sealing the first tranche of a much-discussed bilateral trade understanding, with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal indicating that a joint statement could be signed within the next few days. The development follows an announcement by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social, where he described the understanding as a significant step toward deepening economic engagement between the two countries.

Speaking to PTI, Goyal said, "India, US likely to finalise and sign joint statement on bilateral trade deal in 4-5 days." He further added, "Legal text of first tranche of India-US trade agreement likely by mid-March".

Tariff Cuts, Energy Commitments and Strategic Trade Balancing

The agreement reportedly includes the United States reducing reciprocal tariffs to 18 per cent, while India is expected to recalibrate its energy imports and significantly expand purchases of American energy and technology products, with commitments running into hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming years.

The arrangement is being viewed as an early framework for a broader trade pact that could potentially push bilateral trade to US$500 billion by 2030. However, negotiations leading up to this understanding were not without friction. Reports suggest Washington had pressed for greater access to India’s agriculture and dairy sectors, both of which support millions of livelihoods across rural and marginal communities.

Indian negotiators are believed to have resisted these demands firmly, keeping sensitive domestic sectors out of the current framework.

Opposition Questions Transparency as Parliament Sees Disruptions

Despite the diplomatic momentum, the political response at home has been far from smooth. Opposition parties have criticised the government for not sharing details of the discussions and the terms of the understanding. Questions have also been raised about implementation timelines and how India plans to manage its energy sourcing transition.

According to data from tracking firm Kpler, India imported nearly 21 million barrels of oil from Russia in 2025, making the issue of alternative supply channels a key point of concern.

The tensions spilt into Parliament, where repeated disruptions were reported during Goyal’s address in the Lok Sabha on the subject.

Government Says Deal Will Aid MSMEs and Manufacturing

In the brief portions of his speech that were audible amid the disruptions, Goyal emphasised the domestic advantages of the arrangement. He stated that the trade framework would encourage local manufacturing and design capabilities while opening new opportunities for the MSME sector, which has been facing headwinds.

The minister also highlighted that the revised reciprocal tariff would be lower than those applied to other major exporting nations to the US, positioning Indian exporters at a relative advantage once the framework is operational.

With the legal text expected by mid-March and a joint statement anticipated within days, the coming weeks are likely to bring greater clarity on how this initial understanding shapes the next phase of India-US economic engagement.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 05 Feb 2026 01:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Piyush Goyal Business News Breaking News Narendra Modi ABP Live Donald Trump. India US Trade Deal 'Narendra Modi'
