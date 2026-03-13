The FNPO has urged the National Council to recommend a higher fitment factor, proposing it be set between 3.0 and 3.25 for different employee categories.
8th Pay Commission: Why Employee Body Is Demanding 3.0-3.25 Fitment Factor
The FNPO said its recommendations are based on the benchmark used historically to determine minimum wages.
An employee organisation has urged the National Council, Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff Side) to recommend a higher fitment factor under the 8th Central Pay Commission.
In a memorandum submitted to the council, the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) proposed that the fitment factor be set between 3.0 and 3.25 for different categories of employees.
According to the federation, applying a 3.0 fitment factor would increase the existing minimum basic salary from ₹18,000 to ₹54,000. It also suggested higher fitment factors for senior-level employees.
Basis Of Fitment Factor Recommendation
The FNPO said its recommendations are based on the benchmark used historically to determine minimum wages.
The standard was established by the Indian Labour Conference in 1957 and is based on the scientifically validated nutritional framework developed by Dr. Wallace Aykroyd.
This framework has been accepted over the years by both labour representatives and the government as the basis for evaluating minimum wages in pay commissions.
Minimum Salary Calculation Based On Family Units
The federation estimated that the minimum basic wage should be ₹46,000 for employees with three family units, a calculation that was also used by the 7th Central Pay Commission.
However, the FNPO has asked the upcoming pay commission to expand the number of family units to five, including parents. This revision would raise the estimated minimum basic salary to ₹76,360.
The calculation outlined by the organisation is as follows:
- Minimum basic salary for three family units: ₹46,000
- Minimum salary per family unit: ₹46,000 ÷ 3 = ₹15,333.33
- Minimum salary for five family units: ₹15,333.33 × 5 = ₹76,666
The FNPO has recommended ₹76,360 as the minimum basic pay under this formula.
Demand For ₹54,000 Minimum Pay
In its memorandum to the council, the federation said the next pay revision must take into account the sharp rise in the cost of living, particularly post-COVID medical expenses.
It also called for housing provision of at least 7.5% and the mandatory inclusion of a 25% skill component, citing relevant judgments of the Supreme Court of India.
Based on these considerations, the FNPO has demanded that the minimum pay for central government employees be fixed at not less than ₹54,000, with a fitment factor of 3.00.
Timeline For 8th Pay Commission Implementation
The Government of India notified the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025 and provided it 18 months to submit its report of recommendations.
Experts believe that after the commission submits its report, the government could take another three to six months to implement the recommendations.
The exact implementation date will be known only after the government makes an official announcement. Employees and pensioners are expected to receive arrears from January 1, 2026 once the recommendations are implemented.
Related Video
Breaking News: India Budget 2026-27 Sparks Market Volatility, Long-Term Reforms Highlighted
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) proposing for the 8th Central Pay Commission?
How does the FNPO calculate its minimum salary recommendations?
The FNPO's recommendations are based on historical benchmarks for minimum wages, utilizing a scientifically validated nutritional framework developed by Dr. Wallace Aykroyd.
What is the FNPO's demand for the minimum basic pay for central government employees?
The FNPO is demanding that the minimum pay for central government employees be fixed at not less than ₹54,000, which corresponds to a fitment factor of 3.00.
When is the 8th Pay Commission expected to be implemented?
The government notified the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025. Implementation of its recommendations could take an additional three to six months after its report is submitted.