8th Pay Commission: Why Employee Body Is Demanding 3.0-3.25 Fitment Factor

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An employee organisation has urged the National Council, Joint Consultative Machinery (Staff Side) to recommend a higher fitment factor under the 8th Central Pay Commission.

In a memorandum submitted to the council, the Federation of National Postal Organisations (FNPO) proposed that the fitment factor be set between 3.0 and 3.25 for different categories of employees.

According to the federation, applying a 3.0 fitment factor would increase the existing minimum basic salary from ₹18,000 to ₹54,000. It also suggested higher fitment factors for senior-level employees.

Basis Of Fitment Factor Recommendation

The FNPO said its recommendations are based on the benchmark used historically to determine minimum wages.

The standard was established by the Indian Labour Conference in 1957 and is based on the scientifically validated nutritional framework developed by Dr. Wallace Aykroyd.

This framework has been accepted over the years by both labour representatives and the government as the basis for evaluating minimum wages in pay commissions.

Minimum Salary Calculation Based On Family Units

The federation estimated that the minimum basic wage should be ₹46,000 for employees with three family units, a calculation that was also used by the 7th Central Pay Commission.

However, the FNPO has asked the upcoming pay commission to expand the number of family units to five, including parents. This revision would raise the estimated minimum basic salary to ₹76,360.

The calculation outlined by the organisation is as follows:

Minimum basic salary for three family units: ₹46,000

Minimum salary per family unit: ₹46,000 ÷ 3 = ₹15,333.33

Minimum salary for five family units: ₹15,333.33 × 5 = ₹76,666

The FNPO has recommended ₹76,360 as the minimum basic pay under this formula.

Demand For ₹54,000 Minimum Pay

In its memorandum to the council, the federation said the next pay revision must take into account the sharp rise in the cost of living, particularly post-COVID medical expenses.

It also called for housing provision of at least 7.5% and the mandatory inclusion of a 25% skill component, citing relevant judgments of the Supreme Court of India.

Based on these considerations, the FNPO has demanded that the minimum pay for central government employees be fixed at not less than ₹54,000, with a fitment factor of 3.00.

Timeline For 8th Pay Commission Implementation

The Government of India notified the 8th Pay Commission in November 2025 and provided it 18 months to submit its report of recommendations.

Experts believe that after the commission submits its report, the government could take another three to six months to implement the recommendations.

The exact implementation date will be known only after the government makes an official announcement. Employees and pensioners are expected to receive arrears from January 1, 2026 once the recommendations are implemented.