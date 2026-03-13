Why Healthcare Is Now As Important As Housing Or Education In Family Budgets

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Healthcare has steadily moved from being an occasional expense to a regular part of household budgeting. For many Indian families, health is no longer just a personal priority but also a financial one. The shift became more visible after the pandemic, when rising medical costs and greater awareness around health risks changed how households manage their money. Today, planning for healthcare is becoming as important as saving for education or housing.

Health remains a top aspiration

For many working professionals, health now ranks among the most important life goals. According to the BankBazaar Aspiration Index 2025-26, health continues to be the top aspiration among salaried Indians, ahead of wealth and other goals.

It also highlights that mental well-being and maintaining a nutritious diet are among the most important goals for respondents. This reflects a broader shift in how people think about health. Earlier, healthcare spending was often reactive. Families dealt with medical costs only when a problem arose. Today, many are planning for healthcare expenses in advance and including them as part of their monthly budgets.

Rising medical costs are changing household budgets

One of the main reasons for this change is the rise in healthcare costs. Hospitalisation expenses, diagnostic tests, medicines, and specialist consultations have all become more expensive over time.

As a result, many households are now setting aside a dedicated portion of their income for healthcare. Financial planners often suggest allocating roughly 5-10 per cent of monthly income for health-related expenses. This can include insurance premiums, routine doctor visits, medicines, and preventive care.

For example, a family earning Rs 1 lakh a month may allocate Rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 toward healthcare. Planning this expense in advance can help families manage medical needs without disturbing other financial goals.

Health insurance is becoming essential

Medical insurance has become a key part of financial planning for many households. Rising medical costs means that relying only on savings may not be enough during a medical emergency.

Many salaried professionals earlier depended only on employer-provided health coverage. Today, more families are purchasing independent or family floater insurance plans that cover spouses, children, and sometimes parents. This ensures continued coverage even if someone changes jobs and also provides higher financial protection. Insurance premiums therefore form an important part of the monthly healthcare allocation.

Preventive health is gaining importance

Healthcare spending today is not limited to treatment. Preventive care and lifestyle choices are becoming equally important. Many households now spend on regular health check-ups, fitness routines, and better nutrition. Gym memberships, fitness apps, and mental health support are gradually becoming routine expenses. While these costs may appear small each month, they can help reduce the risk of larger medical expenses later. This shift reflects a growing understanding that investing in health early can prevent higher costs in the future.

Changing spending priorities

As healthcare spending rises, families are adjusting their broader budgets. Some households are cutting back on discretionary expenses such as gadgets, frequent dining out, or short holidays.

The wider financial environment also plays a role. Banks have become more cautious with unsecured lending and slower credit card issuance, even though spending remains strong. This has encouraged many households to prioritise essential expenses and financial security.

Healthcare is becoming a fixed and essential part of household budgets in India. Rising medical costs and greater awareness are encouraging families to plan ahead. In today’s environment, budgeting for health is no longer optional but a key step toward long-term financial stability.

(The author is Associate Analyst, Communications, . This article has been published as part of a special arrangement with BankBazaar)