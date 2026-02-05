Parliament Standoff Escalates As Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi’s Conduct, Kharge Hits Back

Tensions flared in Parliament on Wednesday as sharp exchanges between the government and the Opposition disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha, underscoring deepening fault lines over parliamentary conduct and free speech within the two Houses. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju used the floor of the Rajya Sabha to question the conduct of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to intervene. Rijiju asserted that parliamentary norms were being ignored and reminded members that the Upper House cannot be used to raise matters strictly related to the Lok Sabha.

Rijiju Flags ‘Procedural Violations’

Addressing the Chair, Rijiju stressed that disruptions undermined the functioning of Parliament at a crucial moment. “All members are waiting to hear the Prime Minister’s speech. If Congress MPs choose not to listen, that is their decision,” he said, as per The Hindu. He went on to allege that Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, was not adhering to established rules of parliamentary conduct.

The minister’s remarks came amid repeated interruptions, with the government insisting that order must be maintained to allow scheduled business, including key statements, to proceed without obstruction.

Kharge Condemns Lok Sabha Decision

The political temperature rose further when Rajya Sabha Chairman granted special permission to Mallikarjun Kharge to speak on the matter. Kharge strongly criticised the Lok Sabha’s decision to disallow Rahul Gandhi from addressing the House, calling it unfair and undemocratic.

Kharge’s intervention shifted the focus from procedural issues to the Opposition’s broader claim that its voice was being deliberately curtailed. His remarks immediately resonated with Opposition benches, many of whom argued that denying the Leader of Opposition an opportunity to speak set a troubling precedent for parliamentary democracy.

Opposition Protests Rock House

Following Kharge’s statement, the Rajya Sabha witnessed loud protests, with Opposition MPs raising slogans and accusing the government of attempting to silence dissent. The uproar disrupted proceedings, forcing repeated appeals from the Chair for order.

Opposition leaders maintained that their protests were justified, framing the issue as one of democratic rights rather than technical procedure. Government members, however, countered that the disruptions themselves violated parliamentary norms and prevented the House from functioning effectively.