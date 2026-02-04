Russia Says India Free To Source Oil From Anyone Globally After Trump’s Claim

Russia has said India is free to purchase oil from any supplier, two days after US President Donald Trump claimed that New Delhi would stop buying Russian oil following the announcement of an India–US trade deal.

Russia Responds To Trump’s Claim

Reacting to Trump’s assertion, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Russia is not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India and that New Delhi has historically sourced energy from multiple countries.

“We, along with all other international energy experts, are well aware that Russia is not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India. India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here,” Peskov said, according to PTI.

His remarks came in response to a question on Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed to halt Russian oil purchases and shift imports to the United States.

‘No Communication From India’: Kremlin

Earlier on Tuesday, Peskov said Russia had not received any official communication from New Delhi on the issue. He added that Moscow values its relationship with India and will continue to strengthen its strategic partnership.

What Trump Said About The Trade Deal

On Monday, President Trump announced a new trade deal between Washington and New Delhi, stating that the US would lower reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods. He also claimed that India would stop buying Russian oil and increase imports of American products.

India has confirmed the tariff reduction but has made no official statement on halting Russian oil imports.

Tariff Reduction Confirmed, Oil Not Mentioned

Following a phone call with Trump, Prime Minister Modi said Indian goods would now face a reduced US tariff of 18 per cent, down from a 25 per cent reciprocal tariff plus an additional 25 per cent penalty.

“Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement,” PM Modi said in a social media post.

While the Prime Minister acknowledged the tariff reduction, his statement did not mention any trade deal provisions or commitments related to Russian oil purchases.

Russian Media Flags Divergence

Russia’s prominent radio channel Kommersant FM noted that, unlike President Trump, Prime Minister Modi did not refer to any agreement on halting imports of Russian oil.

Experts Doubt Feasibility Of Full Shift

A leading Russian energy expert said Indian refiners would find it difficult to completely stop importing Russian crude.

“The American shale oil they export is light grades, similar to gas condensate. Russia, on the other hand, supplies relatively heavy, sulfur-rich Urals. This means India will need to blend US crude with other grades, which incurs additional costs, meaning a simple substitution won't be possible,” Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the National Energy Security Fund, said, according to PTI.

He added that Russia typically exports 1.5 million to 2 million barrels per day of crude to India.

“America won't be able to cover that volume. So, one gets the sense that Trump is simply trying to show that he won these trade negotiations and the deal was concluded entirely in line with US demands,” Yushkov said.