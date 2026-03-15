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HomeElectionElection Dates 2026 LIVE: Results On May 4 For Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu And Bengal Elections

Election Dates 2026 LIVE: Results On May 4 For Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu And Bengal Elections

Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

By : Apoorva Gupta  | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 05:06 PM (IST)

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Election Dates 2026 Announcement Today LIVE Updates Election Commission ECI Press Conference at 4 PM West Bengal Assam Kerala Tamil Nadu Puducherry Election Dates 2026 LIVE: Results On May 4 For Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu And Bengal Elections
CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the Commission visited all poll-bound states in recent days to assess election preparedness.
Source : PTI

Background

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the 2026 Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with counting of votes set for 4 May. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the Commission reviewed preparedness in all poll-bound regions before finalising the dates. The exercise involved meetings with political parties, senior administrative officials and enforcement agencies to ensure smooth conduct of the elections. Over 17.4 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots across more than two lakh polling stations during the election process.

Polling Dates Finalised

All 126 Assembly seats in Assam will go to polls in a single phase on April 9. Voting for all 140 seats in Kerala will also be held on April 9. Polling in the Union Territory of Puducherry will take place on the same day.

Tamil Nadu, which has 234 Assembly constituencies, will vote in a single phase on April 23.

In West Bengal, polling for all 294 seats will be conducted in two phases. The first phase, covering 152 constituencies, will be held on April 23, while the remaining 142 seats will vote on April 29.

Counting of votes for all states and the Union Territory will take place on May 4.

EC Reviewed Preparedness

CEC Gyanesh Kumar said the Commission visited all poll-bound states in recent days to assess election preparedness. During the visits, the Commission met recognised political parties and sought their suggestions regarding the conduct of polls.

Meetings were also held with District Election Officers, Superintendents of Police, senior officials of enforcement agencies and nodal officers to review law-and-order arrangements.

The Commission further conducted discussions with the Chief Electoral Officers, Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of the concerned states and the Union Territory to ensure that polling is conducted in a free, fair and peaceful manner.

More than 25 lakh election personnel will be deployed, and voting will be held at around 2.19 lakh polling stations across the five regions.

17:06 PM (IST)  •  15 Mar 2026

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 Schedule

Tamil Nadu’s 234 Assembly seats will vote in a single phase on April 23.Vote Counting on May 4.

17:01 PM (IST)  •  15 Mar 2026

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 Schedule

In West Bengal, voting for 294 seats will take place in two phases-152 seats in the first phase and 142 in the second-on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 4.

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Election Commission Kerala Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026 West Bengal Election 2026 Assam Election 2026 Assembly Election 2026 Puducherry Election 2026 Election 2026 TN Election 2026
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