Can Checking Your Credit Score Lower It? Here’s What Borrowers Should Know

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For many Indians, checking their credit score has become a routine part of managing personal finances. Whether you are planning to apply for a home loan, personal loan or credit card, your credit score plays a key role in determining the interest rate and approval chances.

However, a common concern among borrowers is whether checking their credit score frequently could lower it. Financial experts say the answer depends on the type of credit check involved.

Understanding How Credit Score Checks Work

When a credit report is accessed, it is recorded as a "credit inquiry". These inquiries fall into two broad categories: hard inquiries and soft inquiries. The difference between the two determines whether your credit score will be affected.

A soft inquiry occurs when you check your own credit score or when companies review your credit for promotional offers or pre‑approvals. These checks are informational in nature and do not influence the borrower’s credit score.

By contrast, a hard inquiry occurs when a lender reviews your credit report after you formally apply for a loan, credit card or other borrowing product. Hard inquiries can have a small and temporary impact on credit scores because they signal active borrowing behaviour to lenders.

Checking Your Own Credit Score Does Not Lower It

One of the most persistent myths around credit reports is that viewing your own credit score can harm it. Financial experts say this is incorrect.

Checking your credit score yourself is treated as a soft inquiry and therefore does not affect the score in any way.

Soft inquiries may appear on your credit report for record‑keeping purposes, but they are not considered a sign of borrowing risk. As a result, lenders do not factor them into credit score calculations.

This means consumers can monitor their credit profile regularly without worrying about damaging their financial standing.

When Credit Checks Can Affect Your Score

Credit scores may be affected when hard inquiries are made. These occur when you apply for credit, and a bank or lender pulls your report to assess your creditworthiness.

In most cases, the impact is relatively small. Hard inquiries typically reduce credit scores by only a few points and the effect is temporary.

They remain visible on your credit report for up to two years, although their influence on the score usually diminishes after around twelve months.

One should also note that multiple loan applications made within a short period can raise red flags for lenders, as they may indicate increased borrowing risk.

Why Monitoring Your Credit Score Matters

Regularly checking your credit score can actually be beneficial. Monitoring helps borrowers track their credit behaviour and detect any errors or suspicious activity in their credit reports.

Credit scores typically range between 300 and 900 in India, with higher scores indicating better creditworthiness. Lenders use these scores to decide whether to approve loans and what interest rate to offer.

Despite its importance, awareness remains limited. A study cited by The Economic Times found that nearly half of Indian consumers have never checked their credit score, which can lead to unexpected loan rejections or hidden borrowing costs.

Financial experts say reviewing your credit report periodically helps ensure that loan repayments, credit card usage and other financial activities are being recorded correctly.

How Often Should You Check Your Credit Score?

There is no strict rule on how often individuals should review their credit reports. However, personal finance experts typically recommend checking it at least a few times each year.

Doing so can help borrowers stay prepared before applying for major loans such as home loans or vehicle loans.

Many financial platforms and digital payment apps now allow users to access their credit scores instantly. This accessibility has made credit monitoring easier than ever for Indian consumers.

A Tool For Better Financial Planning

Ultimately, credit scores are more than just numbers used by banks. They provide insight into a borrower’s financial discipline and credit behaviour over time.

By monitoring their credit scores regularly, consumers can take timely steps to improve their financial health, such as paying bills on time, reducing credit card balances and avoiding excessive loan applications.