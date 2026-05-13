What Happens If India Buys No Gold For A Year? Which Countries Lose The Most?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Reducing gold imports could save billions, easing pressure on the rupee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to people at a rally in Hyderabad to pause non-essential gold purchases for one year. Amid rising tensions in West Asia, expensive crude oil, and growing pressure on foreign exchange reserves, this appeal has sparked a major economic debate.

India is one of the world's second-largest consumers of gold, with hundreds of tonnes bought every year. If gold purchases were to fall significantly or stop altogether for a year, the impact would go far beyond the jewellery market. It could ripple through the broader economy, foreign exchange reserves, the value of the rupee, and the trade of several countries.

Here is a breakdown of what would happen if India did not buy gold for a year, and which countries would take the biggest hit.

How Much Gold Does India Consume?

In India, gold is not just jewellery but tradition, investment, and savings all rolled into one. It plays a central role in weddings, festivals, and conventional financial planning. The country consumes approximately 700 to 800 tonnes of gold every year. More than 90 per cent of this demand is met through imports. This is why India spends billions of dollars annually on gold imports alone.

What Would Happen If Gold Purchases Fell for a Year?

If people cut back on non-essential gold purchases, or if buying saw a sharp decline over a year, the most immediate impact would be on India's import bill. According to experts, a 50 per cent reduction in gold imports could save the country up to $30 billion in foreign exchange. Fewer dollars flowing out would ease pressure on the current account deficit and provide some relief to the rupee.

However, the rupee's movement is not determined by gold imports alone. Crude oil prices, the dollar index, foreign investment flows, and global tensions all play an equally important role.

Also Read: Gold, Silver To Get Costlier As India Raises Tariff Imports To 15% After PM Modi's Appeal

How Much Could Foreign Exchange Reserves Gain?

India's foreign exchange reserves stood at around $700 billion as of April 2026. The country's annual gold import bill has reached approximately $60 billion, making gold one of the single largest drains on foreign reserves. A 10 per cent reduction in gold purchases could save $5 to $6 billion. A 25 per cent cut could save around $15 billion, and a 75 per cent reduction could save as much as $44 billion in foreign exchange.

Which Countries Would Be Hit the Hardest?

India primarily imports gold from Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Australia. If demand from the Indian market drops, gold exports from these countries would be directly affected. Trading hubs like Dubai and Switzerland are considered heavily dependent on the Indian market. A sustained fall in Indian demand could put significant pressure on the refining and trading industries in these countries.

Also Read: Retail Inflation Climbs To 3.48%, Oil Shock And Global Tensions Raise Alarm