India's E20 Fuel Sparks Debate, But Which Countries Use Even More Ethanol?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global economies increasingly adopt ethanol-blended petrol for cleaner transport.

India rolls out E20 fuel, targets E30 blending by 2030.

Brazil leads with E30; US, EU, Asia also adopt blends.

India's transition to E20 fuel is part of a broader global shift towards cleaner transportation fuels, with many developed and emerging economies already adopting higher ethanol-blended petrol to reduce carbon emissions, improve energy security and lower dependence on imported crude oil.

The rollout of petrol containing 20 per cent ethanol (E20) has sparked public debate in India in recent months, with concerns raised over vehicle compatibility and its broader impact. However, global trends indicate that ethanol blending has become a key component of clean energy strategies across several countries, many of which have set ambitious targets to further increase ethanol content in transport fuels.

According to various reports compiled in the 'Global Bioethanol Blending Policies Map', governments around the world are accelerating the use of bioethanol-blended petrol as part of efforts to curb fossil fuel consumption, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen domestic energy resilience. While blending mandates vary across countries, the overall direction is towards higher ethanol adoption.

India has already achieved nationwide availability of E20 fuel and has set a target of introducing E30 by 2030, positioning itself among the leading countries pursuing large-scale ethanol blending.

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Brazil remains the global frontrunner in ethanol-based transport fuels, operating with E30 petrol while also supporting the widespread use of E100, or pure ethanol, in flex-fuel vehicles. Paraguay has adopted E30 as its standard blend, while Bolivia has set a target of E25.

In the United States, E10 and E15 fuels are widely available, while 19 member countries of the European Union have adopted E10. The United Kingdom has also implemented E10, and Finland aims to increase ethanol blending to E22.5 by 2027.

Canada follows a province-specific approach, with a federal E5 mandate complemented by higher blending levels in several provinces, including E11 in Ontario, E12 in Quebec, E10 in Manitoba and E7.5 in Saskatchewan.

Latin American nations have also embraced ethanol blending. Argentina has adopted E12, while Uruguay, Colombia and Ecuador use E10 blends. Peru operates with E7.8, and Costa Rica and Panama are targeting E10 by 2027. Guatemala plans to implement E10 by 2026.

Across Asia, Nepal and the Philippines have adopted E10, while Thailand has made E10 mandatory and also offers E20 and E85 as alternatives. Vietnam markets E10 for RON95 petrol and E5 for RON92, while Indonesia permits E3 in imported petrol.

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Japan has outlined a phased strategy, targeting E10 by 2030 and E20 by 2040, reflecting a gradual transition towards higher ethanol blends even among advanced economies.

African countries are also expanding ethanol blending programmes. Zimbabwe has adopted E20, Nigeria, Angola, Malawi and Mozambique have implemented E10, while South Africa uses E2. Uganda aims to introduce E5 and E20 by 2030, and Egypt plans to roll out E5 within the same timeframe.

Elsewhere, Australia's New South Wales uses E6 and Queensland follows E4 blending standards. Iraq has adopted E10, while Türkiye has implemented E3.