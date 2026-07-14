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English NewsBusinessPersonal FinanceGold Silver Rate Today (July 14): Metals Inch Up, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 14): Metals Inch Up, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Gold and silver prices traded lower on July 14 as US-Iran tensions escalated and both nations violated ceasefire. Check the latest 24K, 22K gold and silver rates in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata and more.

Written By : Sakshi Arora |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Gold and silver prices increased, supported by strong demand.
  • Geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil fueled gains.
  • Domestic gold futures surged 0.93%; international prices also rose.

Gold Silver Rate Today: Gold and silver prices moved higher on Tuesday, with the yellow metal gaining sharply in domestic futures trade as traders built fresh positions amid firm spot demand. Precious metals also drew support from positive global cues, even as surging crude oil prices and renewed US-Iran tensions kept investors alert to inflation and interest rate risks.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for August delivery jumped Rs 1,303, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 1,41,612 per 10 grams. Trading turnover for the contract stood at 1,095 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in gold prices to fresh positions created by market participants on the back of stronger spot demand.

International gold prices also traded in positive territory. Gold futures in New York climbed 0.70 per cent to $4,030.57 per ounce.

The gains in bullion came against the backdrop of a sharp rise in global crude oil prices. Oil climbed around 3 per cent on Tuesday to reach its highest level in four weeks after the United States reinstated its naval blockade of Iran and fresh military exchanges near the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over global energy supplies.

Brent crude surged as much as 2.82 per cent, or $2.35, to trade above $85 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude gained nearly 3 per cent, or $2.28, to $80.42 per barrel.

In India, MCX crude oil futures soared 4.51 per cent, or Rs 332, to Rs 7,692, touching an intraday high as of 11:08 am.

The latest surge followed a nearly 10 per cent jump in Brent crude during the previous session, its biggest single-day gain since May 2020. Escalating tensions between the US and Iran have renewed fears over the security of energy supplies from the Persian Gulf.

While gold is widely considered a hedge against inflation, expectations of higher interest rates can restrict its upside. Elevated borrowing costs increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as bullion.

A softer US dollar has also provided some support to precious metals. Weakness in the greenback makes dollar-denominated gold and silver relatively cheaper for buyers using other currencies, potentially improving international demand.

Silver prices also moved higher, with spot silver gaining 0.8 per cent to $60.46 per ounce. However, the white metal remained on course for a weekly decline as investors continued to assess the impact of changing interest rate expectations.

Geopolitical developments remain a crucial trigger for the bullion market. The US launched a third consecutive night of strikes on Iran following President Donald Trump's announcement of a multi-day wave of attacks and a renewed blockade on Iranian trade through the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump also said countries benefiting from US protection of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be expected to compensate Washington for the operation.

Meanwhile, reports said Iran intensified its military response by launching drones targeting US assets in Kuwait and firing cruise missiles at what it described as a hostile vessel. Tehran also said its agreement with Washington had entered a crisis phase and that it would no longer honour the deal as long as the US continued to violate its commitments.

With crude oil prices climbing and geopolitical uncertainty remaining elevated, bullion markets are likely to stay sensitive to inflation signals, movements in the US dollar and expectations surrounding the future course of interest rates.

Also read : Bank Holiday This Week: SBI, HDFC Bank, Others Closed For 4 Days Between July 13-19

Gold Rates Across Major Cities In India On July 14

Gold Prices in Delhi Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,295

22 Karat- 13,105

18 Karat- 10,725

Gold Prices in Chennai Today (Per 1 Gram) 

24 Karat - 14,346

22 Karat- 13,150

18 Karat- 10,970

Gold Prices in Bengaluru Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,280

22 Karat- 13,090

18 Karat- 10,710

Gold Prices in Mumbai Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,280

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

Gold Prices in Pune Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,280

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

Gold Prices in Kolkata Today (Per 1 Gram)

24 Karat - 14,280

22 Karat- 13,275

18 Karat- 10,862

City 24k Gold Per Gram 22k Gold Per Gram 18k Gold Per Gram
Gold Rate in Hyderabad 14,280 13,090 10,710
Gold Rate in Ahmedabad 14,285 13,095 10,715
Gold Rate in Indore 14,285 13,095 10,715
Gold Rate in Lucknow 14,295 13,105 10,725
Gold Rate in Coimbatore 14,346 13,150 10,970
Gold Rate in Bhubaneswar 14,280 13,090 10,710
Gold Rate in Mysore 14,280 13,090 10,710
Gold Rate in Kanpur 14,295 13,105 10,725
Gold Rate in Salem 14,346 13,150 10,970
Gold Rate in Visakhapatnam 14,280 13,090 10,710
Gold Rate in Vijayawada 14,280 13,090 10,710
Gold Rate in Patna 14,285 13,095 10,715

Also Read : Monsoon Trouble For India's Farms? Kharif Sowing Falls 16%, Pulses Hit Hardest

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On July 14

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 235 per gram and Rs 235,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Indore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Salem 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 235 235,000
Silver Rate in Patna 235 235,000

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold prices increase on Tuesday?

Gold prices rose due to fresh positions built by traders driven by strong spot demand. Positive global cues and a softer US dollar also contributed to the rise.

What factors contributed to the rise in crude oil prices?

Crude oil prices surged due to the United States reinstating its naval blockade of Iran and fresh military exchanges near the Strait of Hormuz. These events raised concerns over global energy supplies.

How do interest rates and the US dollar affect gold prices?

Gold is a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates can restrict its upside by increasing the cost of holding it. A weaker US dollar supports precious metals by making them cheaper for international buyers.

What was the international price of gold on Tuesday?

International gold futures in New York climbed 0.70% to reach $4,030.57 per ounce. This positive movement contributed to the overall gains in precious metals.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gold Price Today Silver Price Today Silver Rate Today Silver Rate Live Updates 22 Carat Gold Price India 24 Carat Gold Price India City-wise Gold Rates Chennai Mumbai Delhi 18 Carat Gold Price India Gold Price Rise Today Reasons Gold Price Today 22 June 2026 Gold Price Today July 14 2026
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