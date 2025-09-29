Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeBusinessHealth Insurance Renewals Soar In FY26: Modular Policies And Rising Awareness Fuel Growth

Health Insurance Renewals Soar In FY26: Modular Policies And Rising Awareness Fuel Growth

The report highlighted that the surge in renewals is largely due to new-generation modular plans featuring cumulative bonuses and other new-age benefits.

By : ANI | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Health insurance renewals in the country have reached record-high persistency levels in FY26, driven by the rise of modular, cost-effective, and high-cover policies, according to a report by Policybazaar.

The report noted that the last two years have seen a significant increase in consumer-friendly, modular health plans that offer long-term value. These plans now cater to diverse segments based on age, city tier, and pre-existing conditions, making health insurance more accessible to a wider audience.

It stated "Health insurance renewals touching all-time high persistency in FY26; Modular, cost-effective and high-cover policies drive surge"

The report highlighted that the surge in renewals is largely due to new-generation modular plans featuring cumulative bonuses and other new-age benefits.

Customers are also becoming increasingly aware of health insurance amid rising lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cholesterol, asthma, heart disease, and obesity.

The company reported a 25 per cent increase in the share of customers with lifestyle diseases in its new business mix.

Plans with cumulative bonus features, which automatically increase cover every year irrespective of claims, have emerged as a key factor driving persistency.

These plans allow substantial growth in total cover at a minimal additional premium, encouraging policyholders to continue with the same plan and build long-term coverage.

The report added that many policyholders upgrade their plans during renewals by adding new features and popular riders. Notably, bonus cover riders, which increase the base cover annually regardless of claims, have an attachment rate of 15 per cent during renewals.

In terms of demographics, the report mentioned that the people aged 30 and above constitute about 80 per cent of the consumer base and show the highest likelihood of renewing their policies. Family floater plans have also shown higher persistency ratios compared to individual policies.

Both metro and smaller-city customers are displaying strong stickiness in renewals, reflecting a growing awareness of health insurance across India. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Insurance Health Insurance Health Insurance Record High
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
ABP Exclusive: 'Wanted To Retaliate Against Pakistan After 26/11 Mumbai Attack' Says Chidambaram
Cricket
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
'Destined To Happen': Suryakumar Yadav Speaks After India's Asia Cup Win
Technology
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Elon Musk's X Vows Fight After Karnataka HC Upholds Sahyog Portal: 'We'll Appeal To Defend Free Expression'
Business
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review: 'Time To Revisit 25-Year-Old Trade Pact'
EXCLUSIVE | Sri Lankan Commerce Minister Calls For India-Sri Lanka FTA Review
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: India Clinches 9th Asia Cup Title, Rejects Trophy from Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Durga Pandal In Bengal Portrays Anti-India Leaders Including Trump As Demons
Breaking: Maharashtra Tussle Over Language, London Stabbings, Pune River Tragedy And Crime Spike Now
Mahadangal: “I Love Mohammad” Poster Row Sparks Violence in Bareilly; Political War Erupts | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Protests Erupt In Peru While Crime And Safety Incidents Reported Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Why Congress's Patna CWC Is More Symbolism Than Strategy
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget