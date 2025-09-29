Crypto Vs Gold: How India’s Wealthy Are Diversifying For The Future

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





By Raj Karkara

For centuries, gold has been a symbol of wealth and well-being, often regarded as insurance against economic upheaval. In more recent times, it has been viewed as a tool for long-term wealth preservation, offering a hedge against runaway inflation and serving as a haven during turbulent periods, and a universal store of value. That is slowly changing now. The rise of crypto as a critical financial asset has led many high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), both in India and globally, to rebalance their portfolios, with crypto assets and alternative investment funds (AIFs) contributing about 15 per cent of the overall asset mix.

No longer viewed as a speculative curiosity and backed by crypto-friendly regulation, Bitcoin is steadily gaining traction alongside traditional assets in the portfolios of HNIs and family offices. To understand this shift better, we need to take a closer look.

Bitcoin has witnessed strong demand due to its core attribute of digital scarcity. Its supply is capped at a maximum of 21 million coins, allowing it to mimic the finite nature of a natural resource like gold. In addition, it offers advantages such as portability, transparency, divisibility, and resistance to seizure, all enabled by underlying technology. These qualities, along with Bitcoin’s independence from central bank influence, have earned it the label of 'digital gold'.

As global inflation continues to rise and fiat currencies face volatility due to geopolitical tensions and trade conflicts, Bitcoin is increasingly seen by family offices and HNIs as a modern hedge. Much like gold, it serves as a store of value and complements existing assets to better navigate the demands of a digital-first economy.

A Shift in Mood

Until a few years ago, crypto was largely seen as a speculative and volatile asset, vulnerable to sudden crashes. Many family offices and wealth managers were hesitant to include it in their portfolios. That perception is now shifting. As the next generation takes the reins in business families, along with tech entrepreneurs, are driving a growing interest in digital assets. This mirrors a global trend, where over one in four family offices have already allocated a portion of their portfolios to crypto.

Several factors are contributing to this shift. With inflation on the rise and the added strain of an impending trade war, fiat currencies are increasingly under pressure. Bitcoin, with its algorithmically limited supply, is seen as a viable alternative that helps maintain purchasing power. Another major advantage is that digital assets can be traded 24/7 without the need for intermediaries, border checks, or state approvals. For globally mobile HNIs, this enables seamless offshore diversification.

The next generation of family-run businesses is increasingly tech-savvy, more comfortable with managing risk, and influenced by the rapid growth of Web3 innovations. As a result, they are more inclined to invest in forward-looking assets that are poised to drive the next wave of technological change. Another key factor shaping investment choices is the growing involvement of major institutional players. Firms like BlackRock, Fidelity, and JP Morgan have launched crypto products and are beginning to include Bitcoin in modern portfolio strategies. This institutional endorsement adds credibility and appeal, making crypto an attractive addition to the asset mix for HNIs, both in India and globally.

Balancing Crypto and More

At this stage, many HNIs and family offices are allocating a portion of their portfolios to digital assets, seeking to balance the potential for exponential returns with inherent volatility. In India, where crypto regulations are still evolving, these allocations are often routed through offshore structures or made via listed entities focused on blockchain.

Many banks and multi-family offices are working with institutional crypto custodians to help users access digital assets more efficiently. A CoinShares report states that nearly 70 per cent of institutional flows are moving towards Bitcoin. It also highlights that investors are showing interest in Ethereum, altcoins like Solana and Avalanche, and blockchain-focused VC funds.

Crypto investments by HNIs are using regulated custodians and exchanges that offer facilities such as cold storage custody, audited reporting, and multi-signature wallets, meeting the compliance needs of sophisticated family offices. Crypto-native platforms are also developing backend infrastructure for family offices to invest with ease in crypto, backed by strong compliance protocols, insurance coverage, and seamless fiat-to-crypto conversion options.

As awareness grows around crypto mechanics and related innovations such as Blockchain, Bitcoin, and decentralized finance (DeFi), investor confidence continues to rise. The inclusion of crypto products, particularly Bitcoin, has become a strategic necessity in modern HNI portfolios. On a practical level, this brings more legitimacy, better risk-adjusted returns, and deeper integration of crypto into mainstream financial services and asset classes. For HNIs focused on long-term wealth preservation, crypto offers a hedge against technological obsolescence. With programmable assets, tokenization, and a shift toward decentralization shaping financial markets, early adopters are poised to gain a considerable head start.

In the years ahead, the key question will no longer be whether to invest in crypto, but how much and through which channels. For forward-looking HNIs and family offices, the shift from gold to Bitcoin may just be the start of a larger redefinition of wealth in the digital age.

(The author is COO, ZebPay)

