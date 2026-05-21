Indian H-1B Workers Race Against 60-Day US Visa Deadline Amid Meta, Amazon Layoffs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Tech layoffs create uncertainty for Indian H-1B visa holders.

Laid-off workers face 60-day grace period for new sponsorship.

Visa changes now face increased scrutiny and documentation demands.

Long green card waits intensify anxiety for Indian professionals.

Thousands of Indian professionals employed in the United States technology sector are facing growing uncertainty as layoffs across major companies threaten not only their jobs but also their legal status in the country. With firms such as Meta, Amazon, and Oracle continuing workforce reductions, many Indian employees on H-1B visas are scrambling to secure new sponsorships before their legal stay expires.

Under U.S. immigration rules, H-1B workers who lose their jobs are granted a 60-day grace period to find another employer willing to sponsor their visa. Failure to do so can force them to leave the country, uprooting families and disrupting long-term plans built over years.

Indian Professionals Face Growing Pressure

For many Indians living in the U.S., the stakes extend far beyond employment. Homes purchased on mortgages, children enrolled in schools, and years spent waiting for permanent residency have intensified the anxiety surrounding layoffs. Immigration experts say the current environment has become increasingly difficult for affected workers. A growing number of laid-off employees are attempting to shift temporarily to B-2 visitor visas, which can permit a stay of up to six months while searching for new opportunities, as per reports. However, attorneys warn that this route is becoming far more challenging.

U.S. immigration lawyer Rajiv Khanna said authorities are demanding additional documentation and issuing more Requests for Evidence (RFEs) as well as Notices of Intent to Deny applications from former H-1B holders seeking B-1/B-2 status changes.

He noted that the scale of such cases is unlike anything he has previously encountered in his legal career.

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Tech Industry Layoffs Deepen Uncertainty

The visa concerns come amid continuing turbulence in the global technology industry. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, more than 110,000 workers across 144 companies have lost their jobs in 2026 alone. A significant portion of those affected are believed to be H-1B employees, many of them Indian nationals.

Indians continue to dominate the H-1B visa program. Figures released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of Homeland Security showed that out of 406,348 approved H-1B petitions in fiscal year 2025, nearly 283,772 were granted to Indian workers.

While that dominance reflects the central role Indians play in the American tech workforce, it has also exposed them to disproportionate risks during industry downturns.

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Long Green Card Waits Add To Anxiety

The crisis is particularly severe for Indian workers already trapped in decades-long green card backlogs. Many families have spent years waiting for permanent residency approvals while continuing to renew temporary work visas.