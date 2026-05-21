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HomeBusinessIndian H-1B Workers Race Against 60-Day US Visa Deadline Amid Meta, Amazon Layoffs

Indian H-1B Workers Race Against 60-Day US Visa Deadline Amid Meta, Amazon Layoffs

Indian H-1B workers in the US face mounting uncertainty as tech layoffs, visa deadlines, and tougher scrutiny threaten futures.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 21 May 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Tech layoffs create uncertainty for Indian H-1B visa holders.
  • Laid-off workers face 60-day grace period for new sponsorship.
  • Visa changes now face increased scrutiny and documentation demands.
  • Long green card waits intensify anxiety for Indian professionals.

Thousands of Indian professionals employed in the United States technology sector are facing growing uncertainty as layoffs across major companies threaten not only their jobs but also their legal status in the country. With firms such as Meta, Amazon, and Oracle continuing workforce reductions, many Indian employees on H-1B visas are scrambling to secure new sponsorships before their legal stay expires.

Under U.S. immigration rules, H-1B workers who lose their jobs are granted a 60-day grace period to find another employer willing to sponsor their visa. Failure to do so can force them to leave the country, uprooting families and disrupting long-term plans built over years.

Indian Professionals Face Growing Pressure

For many Indians living in the U.S., the stakes extend far beyond employment. Homes purchased on mortgages, children enrolled in schools, and years spent waiting for permanent residency have intensified the anxiety surrounding layoffs. Immigration experts say the current environment has become increasingly difficult for affected workers. A growing number of laid-off employees are attempting to shift temporarily to B-2 visitor visas, which can permit a stay of up to six months while searching for new opportunities, as per reports. However, attorneys warn that this route is becoming far more challenging.

U.S. immigration lawyer Rajiv Khanna said authorities are demanding additional documentation and issuing more Requests for Evidence (RFEs) as well as Notices of Intent to Deny applications from former H-1B holders seeking B-1/B-2 status changes.

He noted that the scale of such cases is unlike anything he has previously encountered in his legal career.

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Tech Industry Layoffs Deepen Uncertainty

The visa concerns come amid continuing turbulence in the global technology industry. According to data from Layoffs.fyi, more than 110,000 workers across 144 companies have lost their jobs in 2026 alone. A significant portion of those affected are believed to be H-1B employees, many of them Indian nationals.

Indians continue to dominate the H-1B visa program. Figures released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Department of Homeland Security showed that out of 406,348 approved H-1B petitions in fiscal year 2025, nearly 283,772 were granted to Indian workers.

While that dominance reflects the central role Indians play in the American tech workforce, it has also exposed them to disproportionate risks during industry downturns.

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Long Green Card Waits Add To Anxiety

The crisis is particularly severe for Indian workers already trapped in decades-long green card backlogs. Many families have spent years waiting for permanent residency approvals while continuing to renew temporary work visas.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happens to H-1B visa holders if they lose their job in the US tech sector?

H-1B workers have a 60-day grace period to find a new employer who will sponsor their visa. If they fail to do so, they may have to leave the country.

Are there alternative visa options for laid-off H-1B employees?

Some individuals are attempting to shift to B-2 visitor visas. However, this route is becoming more difficult with increased scrutiny from authorities.

Why are Indian professionals disproportionately affected by tech layoffs?

Indians make up a significant majority of H-1B visa holders in the US tech industry. This large presence means they are more exposed to risks during industry downturns.

How do green card backlogs affect laid-off Indian H-1B workers?

Decades-long green card backlogs already create significant uncertainty for Indian workers. Layoffs add another layer of difficulty and uncertainty to their long-term plans.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 May 2026 08:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
H1B Visa US Immigration Indian Workers Tech Layoffs
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