India accused Pakistan of resorting to violence and targeting civilians to distract from its domestic issues. They also criticized Pakistan for raising the Jammu and Kashmir issue.
India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir
India tore into Pakistan at the UNSC, accusing Islamabad of hypocrisy, civilian attacks in Afghanistan, and a history of atrocities.
- India accused Pakistan of violence and targeting civilians for distraction.
- Pakistan's Jammu and Kashmir mention deemed inappropriate and politically motivated.
- India cited Pakistani strikes on Afghan hospital, killing 269 civilians.
- Pakistan's 1971 atrocities in East Pakistan were also highlighted.
India launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing its neighbour of repeatedly resorting to violence and civilian targeting to divert attention from its own domestic shortcomings. The remarks came during the UNSC’s annual open debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict held on May 20, 2026.
India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Harish Parvathaneni, criticized Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the session, describing the move as inappropriate and politically motivated.
Pakistan Accused Of Double Standards At UN
Addressing the Council, Parvathaneni said it was “ironic” that Pakistan was attempting to lecture others on civilian protection despite its own record of violence and military excesses. He argued that Islamabad has consistently tried to shift focus from its internal crises by provoking tensions beyond its borders, as per reports.
India also accused Pakistan of hypocrisy for invoking international law while allegedly carrying out attacks that harmed civilians in neighbouring Afghanistan earlier this year. According to Parvathaneni, Pakistani airstrikes during the holy month of Ramadan targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, a site he said had no military significance.
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India Highlights Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan
Citing findings from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Indian envoy stated that the strikes killed 269 civilians and injured another 122 people. He added that the attack took place shortly after tarawih prayers, when many patients were exiting a mosque located near the medical facility.
UNAMA data referenced during the debate also indicated that more than 94,000 people were displaced due to cross-border violence affecting Afghan civilians. India used the figures to underscore what it described as a troubling pattern of military aggression by Pakistan in the region.
Parvathaneni condemned the attacks and accused Pakistan of selectively using the language of international humanitarian law while failing to uphold those principles in practice.
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Reference To 1971 Atrocities Raises Tensions
India further widened its criticism by recalling Pakistan’s actions during the 1971 conflict in what was then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. Referring to Operation Searchlight, Parvathaneni said Pakistan’s military campaign involved widespread atrocities and systematic violence against civilians.
He specifically mentioned allegations surrounding the mass rape of nearly 400,000 women during the crackdown on the Bangladeshi nationalist movement. India argued that these historical events continue to reflect a pattern of brutality and repression associated with Pakistan’s military actions.
The strong exchange at the UNSC once again highlighted the deep diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly over issues linked to regional security and civilian protection.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did India criticize Pakistan at the UN Security Council?
What specific incident did India cite as hypocrisy by Pakistan?
India pointed to alleged Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul that targeted a hospital, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement.
What historical event did India reference to criticize Pakistan?
India recalled the 1971 conflict in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), referencing Operation Searchlight and alleged atrocities against civilians.
What data did India use to highlight civilian casualties?
India cited UNAMA findings indicating that Pakistani strikes killed 269 civilians and injured 122, with over 94,000 displaced due to cross-border violence.