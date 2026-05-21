India Slams Pakistan At UN, Says Nation With ‘Genocidal Record’ Cannot Lecture On Kashmir

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India accused Pakistan of violence and targeting civilians for distraction.

Pakistan's Jammu and Kashmir mention deemed inappropriate and politically motivated.

India cited Pakistani strikes on Afghan hospital, killing 269 civilians.

Pakistan's 1971 atrocities in East Pakistan were also highlighted.

India launched a sharp attack on Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing its neighbour of repeatedly resorting to violence and civilian targeting to divert attention from its own domestic shortcomings. The remarks came during the UNSC’s annual open debate on the Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict held on May 20, 2026.

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Harish Parvathaneni, criticized Pakistan for raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the session, describing the move as inappropriate and politically motivated.

Pakistan Accused Of Double Standards At UN

Addressing the Council, Parvathaneni said it was “ironic” that Pakistan was attempting to lecture others on civilian protection despite its own record of violence and military excesses. He argued that Islamabad has consistently tried to shift focus from its internal crises by provoking tensions beyond its borders, as per reports.

India also accused Pakistan of hypocrisy for invoking international law while allegedly carrying out attacks that harmed civilians in neighbouring Afghanistan earlier this year. According to Parvathaneni, Pakistani airstrikes during the holy month of Ramadan targeted the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul, a site he said had no military significance.

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India Highlights Civilian Casualties In Afghanistan

Citing findings from the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), the Indian envoy stated that the strikes killed 269 civilians and injured another 122 people. He added that the attack took place shortly after tarawih prayers, when many patients were exiting a mosque located near the medical facility.

UNAMA data referenced during the debate also indicated that more than 94,000 people were displaced due to cross-border violence affecting Afghan civilians. India used the figures to underscore what it described as a troubling pattern of military aggression by Pakistan in the region.

Parvathaneni condemned the attacks and accused Pakistan of selectively using the language of international humanitarian law while failing to uphold those principles in practice.

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Reference To 1971 Atrocities Raises Tensions

India further widened its criticism by recalling Pakistan’s actions during the 1971 conflict in what was then East Pakistan, now Bangladesh. Referring to Operation Searchlight, Parvathaneni said Pakistan’s military campaign involved widespread atrocities and systematic violence against civilians.

He specifically mentioned allegations surrounding the mass rape of nearly 400,000 women during the crackdown on the Bangladeshi nationalist movement. India argued that these historical events continue to reflect a pattern of brutality and repression associated with Pakistan’s military actions.

The strong exchange at the UNSC once again highlighted the deep diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, particularly over issues linked to regional security and civilian protection.