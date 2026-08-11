Himachal Petrol Price To Rise By 60 Paise As Sukhu Govt Imposes Orphan, Widow Cess

The Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh has imposed an orphan and widow cess on petrol, which will come into effect at midnight tonight. The move will increase the price of petrol by 60 paise per litre.

The cess will also be levied on high-speed diesel.

Petrol Price To Reach Rs 102.50 Per Litre

Following the imposition of the cess, the price of petrol in Himachal Pradesh will rise to Rs 102.50 per litre.

Current Petrol Prices Across Himachal

Petrol prices currently vary across districts in the state.