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English NewsBusinessHimachal Petrol Price To Rise By 60 Paise As Sukhu Govt Imposes Orphan, Widow Cess

Himachal Petrol Price To Rise By 60 Paise As Sukhu Govt Imposes Orphan, Widow Cess

Following the imposition of the cess, the price of petrol in Himachal Pradesh will rise to Rs 102.50 per litre.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 10:11 PM (IST)

The Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh has imposed an orphan and widow cess on petrol, which will come into effect at midnight tonight. The move will increase the price of petrol by 60 paise per litre.

The cess will also be levied on high-speed diesel.

Petrol Price To Reach Rs 102.50 Per Litre

Following the imposition of the cess, the price of petrol in Himachal Pradesh will rise to Rs 102.50 per litre.

Current Petrol Prices Across Himachal

Petrol prices currently vary across districts in the state.

  • Kangra: ₹101.42 per litre
  • Chamba: ₹102.62 per litre
  • Shimla: ₹102.45 per litre
  • Solan: ₹100.97 per litre
  • Una: ₹100.57 per litre
  • Mandi: ₹101.51 per litre
  • Sirmaur: ₹102.39 per litre

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 10:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
HIMACHAL PRADESH Himachal Pradesh Petrol Price Sukhu Govt Orphan Cess Widow Cess
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