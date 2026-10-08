India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsBusinessGST Council Makes Major Changes, Scraps Arrest Powers Of Tax Officers

GST Council Makes Major Changes, Scraps Arrest Powers Of Tax Officers

The GST Council has scrapped arrest powers for GST officers and raised the prosecution threshold fivefold from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 08 Oct 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • GST rates now generally revised annually, ensuring stability.

The GST Council on Thursday approved a series of changes aimed at easing compliance and reshaping the day-to-day administration of the indirect tax regime. The 57th GST Council meeting decided to remove the arrest powers of GST officers and raise the threshold for launching prosecution from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. The Council also approved changes to penalties and decided that future GST rate revisions would generally be made once a year. The measures come as the tax system moves towards a more stable rate structure and greater clarity for taxpayers.

Arrest Powers Scrapped

Under the decisions announced by the Finance Ministry, GST officers will no longer have the power to arrest taxpayers under the existing provisions.

The threshold for initiating prosecution has also been increased fivefold, from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The Council further removed the minimum punishment requirement. The nature of punishment-whether a fine, imprisonment or both-will now be left to judicial discretion in individual cases.

The changes are part of a broader effort to make the GST framework more predictable and reduce the scope for disproportionate action against taxpayers.

The general penalty, applicable in cases where no specific penalty has been prescribed, has also been reduced from Rs 25,000 to Rs 10,000.

Focus Shifts To Compliance

The Finance Ministry said the GST rate structure has now been settled, allowing the Council to focus more closely on how the tax system functions in practice.

It added that changes to GST rates will now generally be considered once a year, potentially providing businesses with greater certainty when planning their finances and operations.

The Council also addressed concerns surrounding input tax credit, particularly for businesses that have complied with their obligations but could face difficulties because of a supplier's actions.

A Committee of Officers will examine how to protect a genuine purchaser who possesses a valid invoice, has received the goods and has made full payment to the supplier.

The committee has been given three months to complete its examination. Its recommendations will then be placed before the next meeting of the GST Council for consideration.

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 08 Oct 2026 06:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
GST FInance Ministry GST Council
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Share Markets Deep Dive As Oil Soars Over $100: Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points, Nifty Nears 22,200
Share Markets Deep Dive As Oil Soars Over $100: Sensex Crashes 1,000 Points, Nifty Nears 22,200
Business
Brent Crude Above $102: Why Expensive Oil Is Bad News For Indian Markets
Brent Crude Above $102: Why Expensive Oil Is Bad News For Indian Markets
Business
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Gold Silver Rate Today (Oct 8): Metals Rise, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, More
Business
GST Council Meeting: Faster Refunds, Easier Registration And Fewer Notices On The Table
GST Council Meeting: New Proposals Aim To Simplify Refunds, Returns And Business Registration
Advertisement

Videos

Political Flashpoint: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Delhi Protest Clash, Congress Faces Fresh Questions
Breaking: Srinagar Man Challenges Congress Protesters Over Vote Theft Claims
Breaking News: Delhi Protest Row Escalates as Police File Case Over Alleged Clash
Political Update: INDIA Bloc Plans Fresh Delhi Protest After Opposition Lunch Meet
Political Update: Akhilesh Yadav’s Ayodhya Visit Puts Ram Temple Question in Focus
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget